Support for J6 Political prisoner Anthony Sargent

Anthony Sargent is a J6 Hostage at Jesup FSL Federal prison. Anthony is in need of help for his family for the upcoming holiday and God willing his return home in January.

Up until this point his wife of 24 years, Danielle has been able with the help of their youngest son to keep their home and finances intact. Anthony's brothers and great partiots accross the country have kept his commisary full and helped with a couple of issues his family encountered. Anthony and Danielle have two wonderful adult sons. Until this Anthony has never had any trouble with the law. Please help Anthony rejoin his family and get on their feet for his return. This give send go is administered directly to Danielle. Hopefully soon we will all be able to hear his full story that has never been told and his family can rest. Thank you in advance, any small amount helps.

Signed with love, the brothers and friends of a God fearing, loving husband, loving father, patriot who loves his country, hard working career man, and snappy dancer, Anthony Sargent.