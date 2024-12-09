Campaign Image

Support for J6 Political prisoner Anthony Sargent

Raised:

 USD $1,710

Campaign created by Danielle Sargent

Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Sargent

Support for J6 Political prisoner Anthony Sargent

Anthony Sargent is a J6 Hostage at Jesup FSL Federal prison. Anthony is in need of help for his family for the upcoming holiday and God willing his return home in January.

Up until this point his wife of 24 years, Danielle has been able with the help of their youngest son to keep their home and finances intact. Anthony's brothers and great partiots accross the country have kept his commisary full and helped with a couple of issues his family encountered. Anthony and Danielle have two wonderful adult sons. Until this Anthony has never had any trouble with the law. Please help Anthony rejoin his family and get on their feet for his return. This give send go is administered directly to Danielle. Hopefully soon we will all be able to hear his full story that has never been told and his family can rest. Thank you in advance, any small amount helps.

Signed with love, the brothers and friends of a God fearing, loving husband, loving father, patriot who loves his country, hard working career man, and snappy dancer, Anthony Sargent.

Recent Donations
Rockett
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Deskpop
$ 300.00 USD
27 days ago

Bill R
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

I am the father of Ryan Ramsey

Ryan m
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God gives his toughest battles to strongest soldiers, doesn't make it easier but helps answer why. Hope the family is holding strong and you guys can have some semblance of normal. The countdown to the free sarge has begun!

NJ Brothers
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas All the J6ers. Justice Restitution and the Calvary are coming.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May god be with you and bring you home. Uhuru 162

Andy
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the good fight.

Rif
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

