Financial Support for the Nielsens

 USD $5,704

Financial Support for the Nielsens

August 31st my son-in-law was killed in a tragic accident.  He was only 34 and left behind his beloved wife (my daughter Kaitlin) and 3 children ages 2-8.  She was a stay-at-home mom and now has no income coming in, trying to pay for funeral services and take care of her son who is 2.  Our hearts are heaving grieving the loss of an amazing husband, father, and son. We are reaching out to anyone who would consider donating to help her family through this and give her some security, as she is in the process of healing, before she can even try to find a job. Anything you give is so appreciated and a true blessing.  If you are unable to give please share and we welcome your prayers as well.  We can't thank you enough!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Stephen Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeremy and Andrea
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Harrison Transportation
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

We have worked side by side with ED for many years. We are so saddened for the loss of your sweet family. May God bless during this time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I found out about the Nielsens through the CARM newsletter.

Drew Stanfill
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

So sorry for your loss. May The Lord give you strength, comfort and peace throughout this difficult time. Trust in Him for all things. Good, bad, high and low.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We are heartbroken for your tragic loss. You continue to be in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayin' for the healing of your aching broken heart, that the God of miracles would comfort and heal you and your little Mr. Bentley as you mourn and grieve the passing of your beloved husband and father of you child...God bless you and keep y'all ‼️

Justin and Audrey
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers are answered

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
4 months ago

Stay strong . Prayer is your mightiest weapon. Jesus is King.

Ina
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

May this help with some groceries or fill a gas tank. May the Lord give comfort and guidance going forward.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

