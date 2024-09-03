Financial Support for the Nielsens

August 31st my son-in-law was killed in a tragic accident. He was only 34 and left behind his beloved wife (my daughter Kaitlin) and 3 children ages 2-8. She was a stay-at-home mom and now has no income coming in, trying to pay for funeral services and take care of her son who is 2. Our hearts are heaving grieving the loss of an amazing husband, father, and son. We are reaching out to anyone who would consider donating to help her family through this and give her some security, as she is in the process of healing, before she can even try to find a job. Anything you give is so appreciated and a true blessing. If you are unable to give please share and we welcome your prayers as well. We can't thank you enough!