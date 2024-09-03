RISE OF THE HAMMER

Goal:
USD $400,000
Raised:
USD $5,656
Campaign funds will be received by Dennis Montgomery
I am Dennis Montgomery. My goal is expose the deep state that absolutely does exist and expose FBI/CIA/NSA domestic surveillance programs I worked in for over 10 years. The surveillance programs I built for the U.S. intelligence community was designed for foreign surveillance but used by certain U.S. Government officials for surveillance of millions of innocent Americans and their businesses without probable cause. These cyber programs we designed to collect and manipulate all forms of data including election results. I am under gag orders from the U.S. Government to keep silent. I need your help.
Your privacy and constitutional rights have been violated like never before in the history of our country. The U.S. Government put me under lifetime "gag" orders in the form of a Protective Order and State Secrets Privilege to keep me silent and hide crimes by U.S. Government officials. I have spent millions trying to overturn these bogus court orders. I will not give up until these orders are lifted and certain U.S. Government bad actors are in jail.
Donate here or send checks to: Dennis Montgomery15205 Collier Blvd Ste 106-283 Naples Fl 34119
God bless. Keep up the good fight
Thanks Jeff
Our prayers continue for your safety and stamina, and that in God's perfect timing the deceit and evil you have witnessed will all be revealed! Thank you for your courage!
God Bless YOU, Dennis..... expose it ALL!
Praying for you. We need your help to restore election integrity to the republic before it really is too late. Be strong.
“Yea doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ.” —Philippians 3:8
We are looking forward to obtaining all this info. Thank you for your great service and very important job you are doing now!
Thank you for your service and dedication to getting the truth made public!
You should know that I kept getting "Error 404" every time I tried to donate to your campaign until I logged into my GSG account. That means that everyone who wants to donate but do not have a registered account with GSG and do not want to have a registered account will not be able to donate. AND the Error 404 page does not inform the user why the Error has appeared or how to get around it.
I'm praying for you, Dennis. GBY
Thank you.
Good Luck!
God bless your efforts!
Thank you Dennis for your courage. I look forward to the day we can hear about everything you have to share with us. Please persevere - our prayers are with you.
Thank you for this exposure of Govt Crimes
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.