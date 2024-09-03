RISE OF THE HAMMER

I am Dennis Montgomery. My goal is expose the deep state that absolutely does exist and expose FBI/CIA/NSA domestic surveillance programs I worked in for over 10 years. The surveillance programs I built for the U.S. intelligence community was designed for foreign surveillance but used by certain U.S. Government officials for surveillance of millions of innocent Americans and their businesses without probable cause. These cyber programs we designed to collect and manipulate all forms of data including election results. I am under gag orders from the U.S. Government to keep silent. I need your help.

Your privacy and constitutional rights have been violated like never before in the history of our country. The U.S. Government put me under lifetime "gag" orders in the form of a Protective Order and State Secrets Privilege to keep me silent and hide crimes by U.S. Government officials. I have spent millions trying to overturn these bogus court orders. I will not give up until these orders are lifted and certain U.S. Government bad actors are in jail.



