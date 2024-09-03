Help out a kind patriot friend in need

I am once again asking for financial help for a dear Christian patriot friend of mine. I thought we would be out of the woods but her health has gotten worse and she has missed considerable work and had her hours shortened. Quite frankly, unless she gets a sedentary job I am not sure she can work with the numerous issues she is having. She has no friends or family besides myself that is helping her out. Background: She recently lost her mother after full time caring for her long term. She thought that her mother had a small life insurance policy that would help her bridge the gap from the loss of her mother until employment was secured. She quickly obtained employment, but unfortunately discovered that the policy for her mother had lapsed and she had bills that she could not cover. We were able to cover those bills but her continued worsening health has led her to get behind once again. I have helped her as much as I can but I am only once person. This is a truly good person who simply finds herself in a situation that is beyond her capacity to fix. Any help you can give will be appreciated beyond our ability to convey with words.