Help out a kind patriot friend in need

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $2,425

Campaign created by Lisa Pavlica

Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Pavlica

I am once again asking for financial help for a dear Christian patriot friend of mine. I thought we would be out of the woods but her health has gotten worse and she has missed considerable work and had her hours shortened. Quite frankly, unless she gets a sedentary job I am not sure she can work with the numerous issues she is having. She has no friends or family besides myself that is helping her out.  Background:  She recently lost her mother after full time caring for her long term. She thought that her mother had a small life insurance policy that would help her bridge the gap from the loss of her mother until employment was secured. She quickly obtained employment, but unfortunately discovered that the policy for her mother had lapsed and she had  bills that she could not cover.  We were able to cover those bills but her continued worsening health has led her to get behind once again. I have helped her as much as I can but I am only once person. This is a truly good person who simply finds herself in a situation that is beyond her capacity to fix. Any help you can give will be appreciated beyond our ability to convey with words.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

DB x
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Of course.

Jim Longo
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Glad to help!

Bob Nenciarini
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending continued prayers

Marty Bognanno
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Hoping and praying for her health to return!

David Grimes
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for God to intervene and abundantly bless your life with all that you need!

DB on X
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I pray this small amount will help the account to grow & I pray for your friend’s health. You are so kind & a true blessing to her.

FreedomUkuleles
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Pepper Moirraine
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you. I am an American Veteran with a medical condition that doctors will not examine nor treat. @POdPatriot on X is a love. The help I from one like her is a godsend. Without these friends... well, you know.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Bob Hoyt
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jim Longo
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Marybett Fuoss
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

No matter how this works out, know the Lord sees you. Keep close to him as it builds faith and faith is the ONLY thing that pleases Him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 725.00 USD
4 months ago

Try not to be afraid. It's all God's money anyway. He just asked me to use it wisely.

Robert Nenciarini
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

The more we give, the more we get. In Jesus name I give.

