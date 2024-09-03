Help out a kind patriot friend in need

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $2,425
Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Pavlica
I am once again asking for financial help for a dear Christian patriot friend of mine. I thought we would be out of the woods but her health has gotten worse and she has missed considerable work and had her hours shortened. Quite frankly, unless she gets a sedentary job I am not sure she can work with the numerous issues she is having. She has no friends or family besides myself that is helping her out. Background: She recently lost her mother after full time caring for her long term. She thought that her mother had a small life insurance policy that would help her bridge the gap from the loss of her mother until employment was secured. She quickly obtained employment, but unfortunately discovered that the policy for her mother had lapsed and she had bills that she could not cover. We were able to cover those bills but her continued worsening health has led her to get behind once again. I have helped her as much as I can but I am only once person. This is a truly good person who simply finds herself in a situation that is beyond her capacity to fix. Any help you can give will be appreciated beyond our ability to convey with words.
Of course.
Glad to help!
Sending continued prayers
Hoping and praying for her health to return!
Praying for God to intervene and abundantly bless your life with all that you need!
I pray this small amount will help the account to grow & I pray for your friend’s health. You are so kind & a true blessing to her.
God bless you. I am an American Veteran with a medical condition that doctors will not examine nor treat. @POdPatriot on X is a love. The help I from one like her is a godsend. Without these friends... well, you know.
No matter how this works out, know the Lord sees you. Keep close to him as it builds faith and faith is the ONLY thing that pleases Him.
Try not to be afraid. It's all God's money anyway. He just asked me to use it wisely.
The more we give, the more we get. In Jesus name I give.
