Support for Women's Crucible Weekends in Kenya

Hey friends!



This February I have the AMAZING opportunity to go to Kenya, to help put on their first two Crucible Women's weekends! Crucible soul work is near and dear to my heart. After being able to staff multiple weekends, being able to bring this work to Kenyan women feels like a dream. It's even more special as in March of 2023, 5 women came over from Kenya to Chicago to experience the Crucible women's weekend for themselves to be able to bring it to Kenya "someday". Being a part of their weekend experience is still so special to me, and now getting to partner WITH them to bring it to Kenya couldn't be more special. That "someday" became TODAY. Like, Come on Jesus!!!

Funds raised will help with my travel costs, as well as staffing fees.

And if you're wondering, what even is Crucible?! It is an incredible Christian organization, that ignites Christ-Like change in men and women through experiences of radical honesty and grace. It's an invitation to tap into your God-given passion, purpose and power. It's a chain-breaking, deep healing, authentic ministry and community of men and women committed to walking in integrity. It has changed my life in more ways than I can say, and taking part in staffing weekends to watch woman after woman step into healing and freedom has been my greatest joy.

I'd love it if you'd consider helping me get to Kenya for these weekends. And I'd love it even more if you'd pray for me on this journey!