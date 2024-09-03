Please Support Poor Children's Feeding Programs

Campaign Image

We are opening our 9th Global Family Outreach Ministry, Poor Children's Feeding Program in the Philippines this week. We are now feeding 360 poor children every week. The feeding programs are spread out on Negros, Bohol and Cebu Islands. As you can imagine, food is expensive. Our primary goal is to share Jesus and Bible stories before the kids eat physical food. Each Bible teacher is from a local Bible-believing chrch who volunteers their time. In fact, Global Family Outreach Ministry has no employees. We are all volunteers. Every dollar given will go to feed and hep the children. The $12,000 we are asking is fund the entire 2025 year of food and expenses. 

