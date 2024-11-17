Love Faith Hope Joy

Campaign Image

In obedience to God's call, I'm serving in Nairobi, Kenya, and sharing Jesus' love through teaching, discipling, and community outreach. Your support will be a blessing to me and to those He has called me to serve. Join me on this mission to glorify God!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
7 days ago

Happy New Year

Anonymous Giver
9 days ago

Hoping today you are happy, healthy and are receiving wonderful blessings from our Lord, Sheri! Think of us freezing here in MN. Only 70 some days until spring. Oscar is good and REALLY looking forward to spring. We love and miss you!

Sheri Supporter
9 days ago

Devoted angel impacting Children lives with God’s love

Anonymous Giver
16 days ago

Happy New Year Sheri! S.C.

Modern disciple
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
24 days ago

God bless Sheri and this step of faith project.

Christmas 2024
1 month ago

Wishing you continued joy as you fulfill your calling to Africa. You are witnessing first hand why Jesus loves little children!

Sheri Supporter
1 month ago

Devoted angel impacting Children lives with God’s love

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Love ya my friend!!

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Sheri- Happy Thanksgiving! Praying blessings for you to be filled always with the Holy Spirit anointing for your journey. In Jesus Holy Name! Amen and Amen 🙏

Sheri Supporter
2 months ago

Devoted angel impacting Children lives with God’s love

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Hope this helps offset the charge to get your goodie box. :) I love you.

Disciple Philip
2 months ago

Sheri you have blessed so many in such a short time . You are a blessing to us :)

Sheri Supporter
3 months ago

Devoted angel impacting Children lives with God’s love

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

Sheri, I am grateful, awed and inspired by the amazing things you are doing in Jesus’s name in your new community and in the world. Prayers continue for your strength, hope, and passion as you continue to be His hands and feet in this world. Love, Jane

Philip the disciple
4 months ago

I am blessed to be part of your life on this journey

Lady J
4 months ago

Wishing you well on this mission.

Updates

Update

November 17th, 2024

People of Nairobi, Rosslyn Academy and the greater area are hungry for more of Jesus.  I'm extremely grateful for my home church River Valley for teaching me and building my faith to where it is today so I can bless people with the knowledge of the Holy Spirit and all the spiritual gifts in Him.  The most recent directive from the Lord to me is "let them come to you." He is supernaturally leading people to me to develop relationships and grow in spiritual wisdom.  I'm blessed to be a blessing.  

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

