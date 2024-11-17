Love Faith Hope Joy

Campaign funds will be received by Sheri Epps
In obedience to God's call, I'm serving in Nairobi, Kenya, and sharing Jesus' love through teaching, discipling, and community outreach. Your support will be a blessing to me and to those He has called me to serve. Join me on this mission to glorify God!
Happy New Year
Hoping today you are happy, healthy and are receiving wonderful blessings from our Lord, Sheri! Think of us freezing here in MN. Only 70 some days until spring. Oscar is good and REALLY looking forward to spring. We love and miss you!
Devoted angel impacting Children lives with God’s love
Happy New Year Sheri! S.C.
God bless Sheri and this step of faith project.
Wishing you continued joy as you fulfill your calling to Africa. You are witnessing first hand why Jesus loves little children!
Devoted angel impacting Children lives with God’s love
Love ya my friend!!
Sheri- Happy Thanksgiving! Praying blessings for you to be filled always with the Holy Spirit anointing for your journey. In Jesus Holy Name! Amen and Amen 🙏
Devoted angel impacting Children lives with God’s love
Hope this helps offset the charge to get your goodie box. :) I love you.
Sheri you have blessed so many in such a short time . You are a blessing to us :)
Devoted angel impacting Children lives with God’s love
Sheri, I am grateful, awed and inspired by the amazing things you are doing in Jesus’s name in your new community and in the world. Prayers continue for your strength, hope, and passion as you continue to be His hands and feet in this world. Love, Jane
I am blessed to be part of your life on this journey
Wishing you well on this mission.
November 17th, 2024
People of Nairobi, Rosslyn Academy and the greater area are hungry for more of Jesus. I'm extremely grateful for my home church River Valley for teaching me and building my faith to where it is today so I can bless people with the knowledge of the Holy Spirit and all the spiritual gifts in Him. The most recent directive from the Lord to me is "let them come to you." He is supernaturally leading people to me to develop relationships and grow in spiritual wisdom. I'm blessed to be a blessing.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.