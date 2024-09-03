Campaign Image

Support Shay & Tay

 USD $2,365

Campaign created by Sharla Williams

Campaign funds will be received by Shayla Williams

My name is Sharla Williams.  My daughter is Shayla and her significant other is Taylor. He has been in the hospital for over a week. He had a massive growth on his neck that has since been removed. This is due to what we now know is Hodgekins Lymphoma.

Shay is the only one working due to his illness. She has been off and spending her days at the hospital.  Parking and fuel can add up. Missing work has also been a burden.

I know times are hard, but please consider even a small donation. Every little bit helps and is very much appreciated. 

We also welcome as many prayers as we can get. God can move mountains.

Thank you so much.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you guys!

Meagan Zavaletta
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing you both peace and joy

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Zoe Anglin
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love and light to you guys. Stay strong Taylor!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

thinking about you two.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Hey buddy, sending good vibes from from Kjevi and Chibi!! Stay strong, frand!

Jim and Teena Winski
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing you all the best.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for healing 💝

Kelly Taylor
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for Taylor. ♥️

Shelby Ehrhardt
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We're praying for you Taylor

Jill Baltz
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Doug
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers are with ya. God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for all of you

Danna Allen
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending lots of prayers

Sam and Amy Scaling
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending love and prayers for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Stephanie Cobb
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending many prayers your way

Dandrea Whitten
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers.

Teenya Roe
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

My prayers are with you both!!!

Kristin Longley
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Love this family so much! Many prayers.

Updates

Update #1

September 11th, 2024

Taylor is home now. We now know this is stage 4. Please consider continuing to support in any way you can. Money and prayers are greatly appreciated. 

Prayer Requests

