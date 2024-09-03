Support Shay & Tay

My name is Sharla Williams. My daughter is Shayla and her significant other is Taylor. He has been in the hospital for over a week. He had a massive growth on his neck that has since been removed. This is due to what we now know is Hodgekins Lymphoma.

Shay is the only one working due to his illness. She has been off and spending her days at the hospital. Parking and fuel can add up. Missing work has also been a burden.

I know times are hard, but please consider even a small donation. Every little bit helps and is very much appreciated.

We also welcome as many prayers as we can get. God can move mountains.

Thank you so much.