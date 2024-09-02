Campaign Image

Supporting the family of J6er Raymond Chambers

Hello.  I am Jessica, the fiancé of J6er Ray Chambers. Ray was arrested in 2023 and found guilty in 2024 for his peaceful and non-violent appearance at the Capitol. Unfortunately, the DC Trial did not go in his favor, as for many other cases. Ray was sentenced to 7 months in prison. Ray is a basketball coach, a man of faith, and loves our country dearly. It is truly devastating for our family, especially for our kids who are six, four, and 10 months. Not only is his punishment excessive, but with it our family loses one whole income. I have worked for our local government since 2010, but my income alone cannot cover mortgage, daycare, and all other living expenses each month.


I greatly appreciate any donations that would help us get by until Ray is released and/or is able to work again. Although Ray is disappointed, he remains in prayer and good spirits and asks everyone to pray for all J6ers and our country. Please feel free to contact me if you'd wish to write to Ray while he's gone.



11/30/24 UPDATE

Ray was approved for home confinement about a month ago but his file is still sitting on a desk... He missed our son’s first birthday in October and now,  has missed another birthday (Harmony’s 7th) and Thanksgiving.  Please pray they discharge him before Christmas!  

Recent Donations
AngieB
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong beautiful family. You are not alone and not forgotten. I hope Ray is doing well, considering. God Bless you.

David Protzman
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all.

Michael Brown
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God Speed.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much your support through this tough time! ❤️" By Jessica Sigalas

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong and God bless

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for supporting our family while Ray is gone ❤️" By Jessica Sigalas

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

AngieB
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

God Bless you family. Stay strong. You are not alone and not forgotten. We stand behind you.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much ❤️ We truly appreciate the donation and the emotional support through this season of life. " By Jessica Sigalas

RWB3
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Stay strong 💪 Ray!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much! He’s doing okay so far. Hoping for transition to a halfway house soon🙏🏼" By Jessica Sigalas

ConnieA
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Florence Rabold
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

God Bless you all. Keep praying we serve a awesome God. Sending you my love and prayers

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Amen! Very grateful for the donation and the prayers ❤️" By Jessica Sigalas

