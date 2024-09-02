Supporting the family of J6er Raymond Chambers

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $485
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Sigalas
Hello. I am Jessica, the fiancé of J6er Ray Chambers. Ray was arrested in 2023 and found guilty in 2024 for his peaceful and non-violent appearance at the Capitol. Unfortunately, the DC Trial did not go in his favor, as for many other cases. Ray was sentenced to 7 months in prison. Ray is a basketball coach, a man of faith, and loves our country dearly. It is truly devastating for our family, especially for our kids who are six, four, and 10 months. Not only is his punishment excessive, but with it our family loses one whole income. I have worked for our local government since 2010, but my income alone cannot cover mortgage, daycare, and all other living expenses each month.
I greatly appreciate any donations that would help us get by until Ray is released and/or is able to work again. Although Ray is disappointed, he remains in prayer and good spirits and asks everyone to pray for all J6ers and our country. Please feel free to contact me if you'd wish to write to Ray while he's gone.
11/30/24 UPDATE
Ray was approved for home confinement about a month ago but his file is still sitting on a desk... He missed our son’s first birthday in October and now, has missed another birthday (Harmony’s 7th) and Thanksgiving. Please pray they discharge him before Christmas!
Stay strong beautiful family. You are not alone and not forgotten. I hope Ray is doing well, considering. God Bless you.
Praying for you all.
God Speed.
"Thank you so much your support through this tough time! ❤️" By Jessica Sigalas
Stay strong and God bless
"Thank you so much for supporting our family while Ray is gone ❤️" By Jessica Sigalas
God Bless you family. Stay strong. You are not alone and not forgotten. We stand behind you.
"Thank you so much ❤️ We truly appreciate the donation and the emotional support through this season of life. " By Jessica Sigalas
Stay strong 💪 Ray!
"Thank you so much! He’s doing okay so far. Hoping for transition to a halfway house soon🙏🏼" By Jessica Sigalas
God Bless you all. Keep praying we serve a awesome God. Sending you my love and prayers
"Amen! Very grateful for the donation and the prayers ❤️" By Jessica Sigalas
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.