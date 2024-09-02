Supporting the family of J6er Raymond Chambers

Hello. I am Jessica, the fiancé of J6er Ray Chambers. Ray was arrested in 2023 and found guilty in 2024 for his peaceful and non-violent appearance at the Capitol. Unfortunately, the DC Trial did not go in his favor, as for many other cases. Ray was sentenced to 7 months in prison. Ray is a basketball coach, a man of faith, and loves our country dearly. It is truly devastating for our family, especially for our kids who are six, four, and 10 months. Not only is his punishment excessive, but with it our family loses one whole income. I have worked for our local government since 2010, but my income alone cannot cover mortgage, daycare, and all other living expenses each month.





I greatly appreciate any donations that would help us get by until Ray is released and/or is able to work again. Although Ray is disappointed, he remains in prayer and good spirits and asks everyone to pray for all J6ers and our country. Please feel free to contact me if you'd wish to write to Ray while he's gone.









11/30/24 UPDATE

Ray was approved for home confinement about a month ago but his file is still sitting on a desk... He missed our son’s first birthday in October and now, has missed another birthday (Harmony’s 7th) and Thanksgiving. Please pray they discharge him before Christmas!