2024 Volunteer Trips to France & India

Stacey and I will be serving two mission efforts led by the Well Community Church in 2024. We are going to Lyon, France in late September to serve a youth camp and canvass neighborhoods prayer walking and distributing 10,000 invitations for the local church's "Fall Festival".

In late November, we return to India to serve an orphanage, train pastors and their wives in the Bible and go on Gospel Crusades. Please consider praying for our trips and helping our efforts financially. Through present gifting and "airline miles" we are able to cover some costs but need more. Thanks for your prayerful consideration.

Stacey and Matt Anderson