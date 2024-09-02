Supporting David Cooke

David Cooke is retired, on a fixed income and was diagnosed with cancer this summer. The treatment plan requires him to be in Halifax for several days a time, he started receiving treatment in August, 2024. The funds will help with some travel, medical expenses and other unexpected expenses. David cannot swallow and has lost over 60lbs in the last four months. He will be under the care of a dietitian and will require a special diet. Prayers, donations and support will help encourage David and his family as they put their faith and trust in the Lord to see them through this season.