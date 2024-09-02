Campaign Image

Supporting David Cooke

Goal:

 CAD $5,000

Raised:

 CAD $960

Campaign created by JEANNE SUMBU

Campaign funds will be received by Liz Cooke

Supporting David Cooke

David Cooke is retired, on a fixed income and was diagnosed with cancer this summer. The treatment plan requires him to be in Halifax for several days a time, he started receiving treatment in August, 2024. The funds will help with some travel, medical expenses and other unexpected expenses.  David cannot swallow and has lost over 60lbs in the last four months. He will be under the care of a dietitian and will require a special diet. Prayers, donations and support will help encourage David and his family as they put their faith and trust in the Lord to see them through this season.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

May The Lord have mercy on you and bless you, may he cause the light of his countenance to shine upon you, and give you strength, through Christ our Lord and The Holy Ghost, now and ever unto ages of ages. Amen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

Have a happy Thanksgiving. God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

May The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit give you strength, guidance, and hope.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

May the Lord Jesus Christ give you strength and guidance.

Linda Bizzeth
$ 25.00 CAD
3 months ago

Thinking of you David and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you and give you strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
4 months ago

Dianne Wellman
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

You are in my thoughts,David.

Adah Jones McLellan
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Thinking of you David and family during this trying time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Special prayers B. Vance

Jonathan Cole
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Trusting God for the miraculous! We know that he’s more than able.

Doug and Judy Martell
$ 25.00 CAD
4 months ago

James Cole
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Elizabeth Cooke sumbu
$ 25.00 CAD
4 months ago

Margaret Foc
$ 300.00 CAD
4 months ago

Always there for you.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo