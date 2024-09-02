Supporting David Cooke

Goal:
CAD $5,000
Raised:
CAD $960
Campaign funds will be received by Liz Cooke
David Cooke is retired, on a fixed income and was diagnosed with cancer this summer. The treatment plan requires him to be in Halifax for several days a time, he started receiving treatment in August, 2024. The funds will help with some travel, medical expenses and other unexpected expenses. David cannot swallow and has lost over 60lbs in the last four months. He will be under the care of a dietitian and will require a special diet. Prayers, donations and support will help encourage David and his family as they put their faith and trust in the Lord to see them through this season.
May The Lord have mercy on you and bless you, may he cause the light of his countenance to shine upon you, and give you strength, through Christ our Lord and The Holy Ghost, now and ever unto ages of ages. Amen.
Have a happy Thanksgiving. God bless
May The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit give you strength, guidance, and hope.
May the Lord Jesus Christ give you strength and guidance.
Thinking of you David and your family.
May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you and give you strength.
You are in my thoughts,David.
Thinking of you David and family during this trying time.
Special prayers B. Vance
Trusting God for the miraculous! We know that he’s more than able.
Always there for you.
