Raising Prophets 2nd Intensive

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $325
Campaign funds will be received by Annamarie Hamon
Hello Friends, Family and lovely supporters!
My name is Annamarie and back in January I began a program called "Raising Prophets" which is a ministry school under the Global Prophetic Alliance Network. The Raising Prophets programs goal is to raise up a company of prophets across the earth who will proclaim His voice with boldness, excellence, and faith. Each year they gather and raise an international company of prophets who will emerge with a deeper understanding of their governmental weight and authority.
Back in early September of 2023, I applied for Raising Prophets and by the beginning of October I was accepted. The Lord has guided me every step of the way opening one door after another and I have simply walked through. His favor has been clear already in many different ways. I'm thrilled to walk this out with him. I attended my first intensive in March of this year and it literally changed my life. The Lord did a deep work in my heart and spoke destiny into my soul. I walked away changed, in the best way.
As part of the program I make two trips to Scotland for an in-person intensive with my cohort. My goal for this intensive is to raise $4,000. The first intensive was in March 2024 and the second will be October 2024. These costs will include lodging, transportation, food and other expenses. I'm thankful for even the smallest amount because I simply could not make it work on my own. If you choose to give or partner with me I would be grateful.
Love,
Annamarie
I meant to do this before you left, but my card information got stolen and I just got my new one today. Praying for you my friend! Love you!
We’re praying for you to have an amazing time in Scotland and for God to give you new revelations and heavenly encounters! Love you girl!!
Enjoy!
Love ya
Blessings to you!
May the sweet Spirit of YHVH keep shining through every step of the way, leaving a trail of blessing & lives pointed in His direction all along your journey!!
You are Amazing Annamarie! I pray you find all that God has for you on this journey! Love you
