Raising Prophets 2nd Intensive

Hello Friends, Family and lovely supporters!

My name is Annamarie and back in January I began a program called "Raising Prophets" which is a ministry school under the Global Prophetic Alliance Network. The Raising Prophets programs goal is to raise up a company of prophets across the earth who will proclaim His voice with boldness, excellence, and faith. Each year they gather and raise an international company of prophets who will emerge with a deeper understanding of their governmental weight and authority.

Back in early September of 2023, I applied for Raising Prophets and by the beginning of October I was accepted. The Lord has guided me every step of the way opening one door after another and I have simply walked through. His favor has been clear already in many different ways. I'm thrilled to walk this out with him. I attended my first intensive in March of this year and it literally changed my life. The Lord did a deep work in my heart and spoke destiny into my soul. I walked away changed, in the best way.

As part of the program I make two trips to Scotland for an in-person intensive with my cohort. My goal for this intensive is to raise $4,000. The first intensive was in March 2024 and the second will be October 2024. These costs will include lodging, transportation, food and other expenses. I'm thankful for even the smallest amount because I simply could not make it work on my own. If you choose to give or partner with me I would be grateful.

Love,

Annamarie