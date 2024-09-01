June 19, 2024 was the day my family shattered and the lives of my children, their mother, and myself changed forever. This is not about what lead up to the crisis nor my broken response to it. This is about minimizing harm to my children and maximizing their sense of security in the love both parents have for them. This is about me, their father, being a consistent dependable presence in their lives so that they can grow up hearing and seeing and feeling how loved they are, how wanted and worthy they are, how proud of them I am, and how I value being their father above all else. In order to accomplish this for my children, I need an attorney which will cost $25,000. Will you help us, please, if you can? I will be forever grateful. i do also have paypal if you choose to also want to send money that way. The email associated with it is seth.johnson941@gmail.com

