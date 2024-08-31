Support for the Clapshaw Family

This is NEVER something you even imagine having to do. You hear stories or read articles about it but until it actually touches your life you have no idea how you’re going to handle it. You ask God why? Why you, why this baby or any baby for that matter. You pray and pray for healing not only for baby but for the whole family. You cry boy do you ever cry.

My name is Amy and my daughter is about to deliver a baby with a heart defect who will need 3 open heart surgeries, one just hours up to a couple of days after birth. Let me tell you a little about what’s going on.

Baby will be born with a form of congenital heart disease or defect often referred to as CHD known as Hypoplastic Left heart syndrome (HLHS) which means the left side of the baby’s heart didn’t develop properly and in my grand babies case it’s severally under developed. It’s Aortic valve is almost nonexistent and is super thick, its mitral valve isn’t working properly, and because of the problems with the aortic valve babies pulmonary valve is filling with fluid which in turn isn’t working properly. Baby will immediately be taken after birth to have a heart catheter placed to temporarily fix the problem with the aortic valve and help relieve the pressure the pulmonary valve is feeling, will then be put on some medication, and then a few days later have the first of 3 different open heart surgeries (OHS) known as the Norwood. Baby will have the second OHS between 4-6m of age known as the Glenn. Last surgery is done between 18m-4y and this surgery is called the fontan. As long as baby recovers well baby should have no other issues or surgeries but if not baby would then go on a heart transplant list but this doesn’t usually happen until later in baby’s life.

Obviously there are side effects with all diseases and surgeries. Some common ones HLHS babies see are kidney issues, feeding issues (a lot will end up with either a NG tube or a G-tube), and some are sent home on oxygen. It really just depends on how they handle and recover from surgery.

So as I said it’s a very sad and scary situation. Mom and dad will be 2.5 hrs away from their other 2 children who I will be watching at their house. Can you imagine that on top of worrying about paying rent, utilities, groceries, medical bills, gas for dad to go to and from work as he only gets a week off to be with mom and baby.

We know times are rough for everyone if you’re able to help with a donation that would be amazing! We would really like to ask for all the prayers we can get as we know God is GREAT and through him he can cure all. He comes alongside us when we go through hard times, and before you know it, he brings us alongside someone else who is going through hard times so that we can be there for that person just as God was there for us. 2 Corinthians 1:4

Luke 7:11-17, 8:49-56: Sick children matter to God, and he hears their parents' prayers for their healing.

please join with me in praying for my sweet grand baby:

O Lord, You are our Healer. My grand baby is sick, and I don't know how to properly pray for it.

But in Your sovereignty, grace, and mercy, You know what its little body is going to enduring. I pray, Father, for Your healing hands on baby and for You to heal its little body so it may grow up to serve You with all its heart, soul, mind, and strength. Give strength to the parents and all its family in knowing baby is in your hands. Give all the doctors the knowledge and healing hands they need to help baby. In your glorious name we pray AMEN



