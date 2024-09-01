Campaign Image

Corky Patriot Attack

Goal:

 EUR €700

Raised:

 EUR €430

Campaign created by Sara K

Campaign funds will be received by Sara Kinsella

This campaign was originally created to help fix Shane's car, since then Shane has gotten back on his feet. Last night John's car was attacked. Windscreen smashed, tyres slashed and wing mirror broken. This follows a brutal physical attack last Sunday in Dundalk. Please help get Corky's car back on the road so this soldier of Éire can keep doing what he's doing. God bless 🙏🏼 

Please donate whatever you can, share with fellow patriots, show solidarity, community spirit and most importantly the generosity of Irish clans. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Kym
€ 10.00 EUR
2 months ago

What a man 💪🇮🇪

Joanie
€ 50.00 EUR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

Sara
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪

Aoife Coakley
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

Hope ga get sorted. Your a legend corky

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

The light always wins over darkness.

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

💚🇮🇪

Lorraine
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

Dolores
€ 10.00 EUR
2 months ago

Tom Casey
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

Sinne na daoine
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

Chin up lad god is good and karma has a funny way of dealing with the likes of them

Irish Warriors
€ 50.00 EUR
2 months ago

Colin Ahearn
€ 50.00 EUR
2 months ago

Katie
€ 20.00 EUR
4 months ago

Lizzie McGhee
€ 10.00 EUR
4 months ago

Sara
€ 20.00 EUR
4 months ago

