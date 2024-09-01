Corky Patriot Attack

This campaign was originally created to help fix Shane's car, since then Shane has gotten back on his feet. Last night John's car was attacked. Windscreen smashed, tyres slashed and wing mirror broken. This follows a brutal physical attack last Sunday in Dundalk. Please help get Corky's car back on the road so this soldier of Éire can keep doing what he's doing. God bless 🙏🏼

Please donate whatever you can, share with fellow patriots, show solidarity, community spirit and most importantly the generosity of Irish clans.