Restarting Lizzo kids wear shop put down by fire

Goal:
KES 600,000
Raised:
KES 260,647
Campaign funds will be received by Elizabeth Omonge
Shalom brothers and sisters,
My name is Elizabeth Omonge, and I am glad to reach out to you here to support me so I can restart my business that was burned down on 25th ,June, 2024 in Nairobi Kenya during the Finance bill Protest.
Before the Unfortunate incidence, I sold second hand children's clothes, mainly to the low income earners.
Your donation will help me restart my business again and your support is crucial to my effort to stand on my feet again, since I also took care of my elderly mum's medical bills
A donation of any amount would truly help me, and please, anyone here is free to share my story with friends and family to help me reach my goal
Your donation will go towards setting up a new shop.
Thank you in advance for your contribution.
God bless you all.
Yours sincerely,
Elizabeth Omonge.
Sending love and prayers your way. I came across this in a newsletter sent to my Gmail and managed to donate through my laptop since I couldn’t get it to work on my phone. I wish I could do more, hoping to able to next time ❤️
Good Luck with your campaign Lizz. I am impressed by your efforts to bring your business back from the devastation of the Nairobi fires. It will be great when you raise enough money to actually rent some permanent space instead of having to sell on the streets. Hopefully this donation will help and inspire others to donate. God Bless
It is my honor to be the first donation to restore Lizzo's Kids Wear. I am excited to help in this hour of need help Lizz get back on her feet, not only with her business but with her mother. Lizz is spending her time in the village taking care of he Mum and can use all the support we can give.
December 20th, 2024
I take this opportunity to thank the Donors who have supported my cause, and those wishing to make a donation . Feel appreciated, and may God bless you.
October 31st, 2024
October 24th, 2024
I take this opportunity once more to thank my recent donor for the generous contribution. I am so grateful for your donation and the willingnessto lend a hand. This will make a significant difference in my life
May God bless you and everyone who is willing to support my cause.
October 11th, 2024
I greet you all in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ
I once more appeal to donors here to help fundraise towards my campaign story.
Any amount will be highly appreciated.
Thank you all , and may God bless you
September 16th, 2024
Greetings to everyone here, I hope you are all doing well and our good Lord is taking care of you. I wish to add a few pictures of me in my store before it was brought down by fire, and a few images of the burned shopping mall too. I appreciate a donation of any amount to restart the business again so I can take care of my elderly sick mum. May God bless you all
September 10th, 2024
Thank you Gerald for your generous donation to help me revive my business that was burned down during the protests in Nairobi. May God bless you and and the rest of the Donors for your kind hearts
