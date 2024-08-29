St John Bosco construction fundraiser

Hello

I'm Naphtali Ochieng from Kenya. I come from a small village called Rakwaro in Kisumu county Nyakach subcounty. Our church wich I'm asking help for is called St John Bosco Rakwaro subparish under St zacchaeus Kajimbo parish in archdiocese of Kisumu. For many years members were having their mass under the tree. This is due to high level of poverty. I started asking for help which many took as a scam. I found one lady called Denisa from Slovakia who sent us some funds to start with. Up to now we have not finish it yet. We need to do plastering of the outer part, work on floor and also buy pews. All these needs ksh 720000.

Due to this I'm appealing for help to finish this. Above all we rely on your prayers.

May our Good lord bless you and protect you as you think of donating towards the competition of our church.