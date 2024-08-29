Campaign Image
St John Bosco construction fundraiser

Goal:

 KES 720,000

Raised:

 KES 118,500

Campaign created by Naphtali Ochieng

Campaign funds will be received by Naphtali Ochieng

Hello 

I'm Naphtali Ochieng from Kenya. I come from a small village called Rakwaro in Kisumu county Nyakach subcounty. Our church wich I'm asking help for is called St John Bosco Rakwaro subparish under St zacchaeus Kajimbo parish in archdiocese of Kisumu. For many years members were having their mass under the tree. This is due to high level of poverty. I started asking for help which many took as a scam. I found one lady called Denisa from Slovakia who sent us some funds to start with. Up to now we have not finish it yet. We need to do plastering of the outer part, work on floor and also buy pews. All these needs ksh 720000.

Due to this I'm appealing for help to finish this. Above all we rely on your prayers. 

May our Good lord bless you and protect you as you think of donating towards the competition of our church. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
602.00 KES
11 days ago

Paul John James
25000.00 KES
1 month ago

This project deserves more recognition and support from everyone. St John Bosco Help us raise all the funds we need to build this church dedicated to your holy name.

Anonymous Giver
602.00 KES
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
602.00 KES
3 months ago

John
8684.00 KES
3 months ago

May all might God bless your community. My prayers are for you and your people.

Marc
44000.00 KES
4 months ago

Lily lily
9910.00 KES
4 months ago

John and Lillybeth Cox
3210.00 KES
4 months ago

God Bless you!

Anonymous Giver
2565.00 KES
4 months ago

Theodore Maltezos
2583.00 KES
4 months ago

Steve Blanding
6410.00 KES
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
6415.00 KES
4 months ago

God be with you!

Jeanine Ireland
6438.00 KES
4 months ago

I'm so happy for you Naphtali. I pray this fundraiser is a success.

Anonymous Giver
877.00 KES
4 months ago

Next payday I will provide more

Anonymous Giver
602.00 KES
4 months ago

Updates

Update #3

November 19th, 2024

Hello 

I'm praying for everyone here for your general support towards the completion of the church. 

It is my hamble request you share the campaign link to your groups as this will help in achieving the targeted amount. 

Be blessed 

Update #2

October 28th, 2024

Hello 

Receive my greatings in the name of our Risen Lord. 

I want to thank each and every one here for your generous contributions, prayers and words of encouragement you have been giving me. 

I want to report to you that the money I received last and the part which remained last, I've used to buy and fixed the sacristy door. 

I'm still requesting for your prayers and support in success for the fundraiser.So far my fund raiser stand at 12.5% of the targeted amount. 

May our Good Lord bless you and your families and I promise to be praying for your intentions. 

Thank you and God bless you all. 

Naphtali Ochieng 

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

September 23rd, 2024

Update Update #1 Image

Prayer Requests

