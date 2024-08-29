Help with life

Hi…

I’m a person that hates asking for help but I desperately need it right now…

As many know, I have type 1 diabetes and have been going through more toe loss & am about to lose another on my left foot in addition to being a below the knee amputee on my right leg.

I have been trying to get on track to do part time work training dogs virtually & it’s just not going well due to my physicality.

I’ve also been working with a mindset coach that’s helping me address the mental health side of trauma endured so that I can do more in life again but it costs money as well. She specializes in CPTSD…. It’s 350 a month for each 4 month round.

Trying to get real estate & personal property taxes done is an additional nightmare as prices have skyrocketed on everything else and 900.00 in disability doesn’t cover it. That’s close to 1,000 a year and even car insurance has been a nightmare. I had a small trust after selling my moms home that was in horrible state of disrepair & had been a hoarding situation & had to pay a small fortune to get it to the point where it could be sold for minimal money. It had gotten me by and helped me get to where I needed to be by helping for gas etc when family couldn’t help get me to appointments & get medical supplies not covered by insurance.





I’m trying not to lose hope and remain positive… despite having had a lot of setbacks recently. It’s taken me over a month to post this but I don’t have a choice right now.

Thank God for all of my friends that also help remind me that God is so good.

Thank you for reading and if you can donate ,share ,& or pray for me…it would be appreciated.

Thank you,

Cat Shultz



