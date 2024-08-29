Help with life

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $4,146

Campaign created by Catherine Shultz

Campaign funds will be received by Catherine Shultz

Hi…

  I’m a person that hates asking for help but I desperately need it right now…

As many know, I have type 1 diabetes and have been going through more toe loss & am about to lose another on my left foot in addition to being a below the knee amputee on my right leg.

I have been trying to get on track to do part time work training dogs virtually & it’s just not going well due to my physicality. 

I’ve also been working with a mindset coach that’s helping me address the mental health side of trauma endured so that I can do more in life again but it costs money as well. She specializes in CPTSD…. It’s 350 a month for each 4 month round. 

Trying to get real estate & personal property taxes done is an additional nightmare as prices have skyrocketed on everything else and 900.00 in disability doesn’t cover it. That’s close to 1,000 a year and even car insurance has been a nightmare. I had a small trust after selling my moms home that was in horrible state of disrepair & had been a hoarding situation & had to pay a small fortune to get it to the point where it could be sold for minimal money. It  had gotten me by and helped me get to where I needed to be by helping for gas etc when family couldn’t help get me to appointments & get medical supplies not covered by insurance.


I’m trying not to lose hope and remain positive… despite having had a lot of setbacks recently. It’s taken me over a month to post this but I don’t have a choice right now. 

Thank God for all of my friends that also help remind me that God is so good. 

Thank you for reading and if you can donate ,share ,& or pray for me…it would be appreciated. 

  Thank you, 

Cat Shultz 


Recent Donations
Show:
Noreen Sudder
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

God bless

Twitter friend
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you 🙏 Ask the Lord to take these burdens. He'll answer. Things will get better 💜

Julie Denuit
$ 60.00 USD
25 days ago

Heather
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

Love you! Keep fighting my dear friend and sister from another mister.

Rator
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Douglas Helvie
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps.

Joe McWopSki
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lyle Hornbaker
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Lyle Hornbaker
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Thanksgiving, Cat.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Fafonow
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

GW Hayduke
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay Strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sooo happy to help luv!! Sending you tons of positive vibes and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Best of luck to you!

Heather
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you! Keep fighting my dear friend and sister from another mister.

