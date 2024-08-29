Help with life

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,146
Campaign funds will be received by Catherine Shultz
Hi…
I’m a person that hates asking for help but I desperately need it right now…
As many know, I have type 1 diabetes and have been going through more toe loss & am about to lose another on my left foot in addition to being a below the knee amputee on my right leg.
I have been trying to get on track to do part time work training dogs virtually & it’s just not going well due to my physicality.
I’ve also been working with a mindset coach that’s helping me address the mental health side of trauma endured so that I can do more in life again but it costs money as well. She specializes in CPTSD…. It’s 350 a month for each 4 month round.
Trying to get real estate & personal property taxes done is an additional nightmare as prices have skyrocketed on everything else and 900.00 in disability doesn’t cover it. That’s close to 1,000 a year and even car insurance has been a nightmare. I had a small trust after selling my moms home that was in horrible state of disrepair & had been a hoarding situation & had to pay a small fortune to get it to the point where it could be sold for minimal money. It had gotten me by and helped me get to where I needed to be by helping for gas etc when family couldn’t help get me to appointments & get medical supplies not covered by insurance.
I’m trying not to lose hope and remain positive… despite having had a lot of setbacks recently. It’s taken me over a month to post this but I don’t have a choice right now.
Thank God for all of my friends that also help remind me that God is so good.
Thank you for reading and if you can donate ,share ,& or pray for me…it would be appreciated.
Thank you,
Cat Shultz
God bless
Praying for you 🙏 Ask the Lord to take these burdens. He'll answer. Things will get better 💜
Love you! Keep fighting my dear friend and sister from another mister.
I hope this helps.
Hang in there 🙏
Happy Thanksgiving, Cat.
Stay Strong
Sooo happy to help luv!! Sending you tons of positive vibes and prayers.
Best of luck to you!
Love you! Keep fighting my dear friend and sister from another mister.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.