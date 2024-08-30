Joshuas J6 Legal Defense

Hello,

My name is Joshua Youngerman, and I am a 24-year-old college student currently residing in San Diego, California, where I was also raised. I am pursuing a degree in Political Science alongside Professional Aeronautics, driven by a lifelong dream of becoming an airline pilot. Should my aspirations in aviation not materialize, I intend to leverage my political science education to pursue a career in law. Some of you may already be familiar with me, but I would like to provide a brief overview for those who are not.

I was born in Orange County, California, and was placed for adoption at birth. At two months old, I was welcomed into my forever home by loving parents who possess a deep, God-given commitment to caring for those in need. Growing up in such a nurturing environment, I had the privilege of sharing my home with hundreds of foster siblings. I am the eldest of eight children, six of whom, like myself, were adopted. My upbringing has instilled in me a strong desire to help others, advocate for those in need, and stand firm in my beliefs. Additionally, from a young age, I have nurtured a passion for aviation. Upon completing my college education, I plan to join the Navy and pursue a pilot position as the foundation of my piloting career. Throughout my journey, I have consistently strived to uphold the highest standards of character, aiming for a positive and successful future. I have included letters of support from individuals who know me personally to offer further insight into my character.

Now, I would like to explain the purpose of this Fundraiser. At the age of 15, I developed an interest in politics and political advocacy. During the 2016 election, my extensive research into various viewpoints and political parties led me to adopt a conservative perspective. This interest only grew over the years, and I was fortunate to be featured on the YouTube channel "Jubilee," where I had the opportunity to defend conservative viewpoints on race politics. My engagement in political activities intensified over time, and by the 2020 election, I was actively rallying in San Diego for President Trump's reelection. After the election results were announced, I harbored significant concerns about the process and the outcome. As a first-time voter, I felt my voice was not adequately represented. In response, I continued to protest in San Diego throughout December. This activism led to an invitation to attend the rally in Washington, D.C., on January 6th. While I am unable to discuss specific details of that day due to ongoing legal matters, I can say that it was a day that profoundly changed my life.

Upon returning to San Diego, I resumed my normal routine, confident that I had exercised my right to stand up for a cause and make my voice heard, as is the right of every American. However, in the months that followed, I was contacted by the FBI regarding my activities on January 6th. After cooperating with their inquiries, I continued with my daily life. Unfortunately, on July 25th, 2023, two years after these events, I was unexpectedly arrested by the FBI while on my way to school to prepare for finals. I was charged with five misdemeanors related to my alleged participation in the events of January 6th. As a college student from a large family, I was unable to afford private legal representation and was compelled to rely on public defenders. Over the past year, my reputation has been tarnished, and personal relationships have suffered due to media coverage of my arrest. Additionally, because I chose to exercise my right to a trial, the prosecution has now escalated the charges to include felonies.

After careful consideration and extensive court proceedings, my family and I have concluded that the best course of action moving forward is to retain legal counsel with specific expertise in this area. It has become evident that I am one of many individuals being targeted as part of the government's broader political objectives. Your support, whether through donations or otherwise, would be deeply appreciated by myself and my entire family.

Thank you for your consideration.