McLoud & Surrounding Against Steeple Haven

Please help us take action against Steeple Haven!

I am Maranda, a mother of 3 and pleading to anyone in the surrounding areas to help me help the citizens of Pottawatomie County stand against Steeple Haven, the Heins family and the property owner T&H Investments.

This effort is to help generate the needed funding to hire an attorney to file suit against the property owners and organizers in order to permanently stop this.

This location would be right around the corner from your current property and as such will directly affect you and the people around you for the foreseeable future and not in a good way.

Donna and Wayne Heins, the people behind this effort, have a police record of bad very actions and simply put we believe they do not have ultimate good intentions but instead look to capitalize on this project and appeal to bleeding hearts.

When centers like this open crimes classified as “Survivor Crimes” (burglary and theft) increase by up to 56%. Shawnee (where they claim they will be gathering people from) is the 5th most dangerous city in the state of Oklahoma. Half the population is homeless, and many others struggle with opioid addiction. Crime rates are 75% higher than the national average, and residents have a 1 in 25 chance of becoming victims of crime.

Governor Stitt said “It's a big conversation. There's substance abuse. There's mental illness. There’s people in certain situations that need help. We also have to look at the rights of businesses, and private property owners, and community safety."

How do Donna, Wayne and volunteers expect to properly help the homeless without therapists, counselors or otherwise qualified PERMANENT help?

If this center is opened within walking distance to McLoud the citizen’s safety will be in jeopardy due the unknown number of unknown people with an unknown number of mental and physical problems being dumped in that location in order for the Heins to profit as much as possible.

This property is Lot 17 and is a part of the same Billings Westwood of McLoud. This housing edition also has a current set of active Protective Covenants for which the property is located.

Among other things, the Covenants state there is to be “No noxious or offensive activity shall be carried on upon any lot or tract, nor shall anything be done thereon which may be or may become an annoyance or nuisance to the neighborhood.”

This Covenant also gives the legal ability to stop this nonsense with a relatively simple court action by asking the Court to enforce a Temporary Restraining Order and a motion to enforce the Covenant.

This should shut this proposed center down without the possibility for it to reopen.

Currently there is a stop work order issued by the Fire Marshall. It appears this is due to improper work done at the site.

This action by the fire marshal will only stop Donna and Wayne temporarily and this court action is needed to shut this effort down permanently.

The initial cost of the lawsuit has already been paid for. This has already gotten the ball rolling!



We are asking for donations here from the community $5, &10, $20, $50, or $100 whatever is feasible, into the pot to go towards paying for this lawsuit.



Lastly, the failure of the GiveSendGo account would mean that the lawsuit against this public Nuisance would fail.

I made a petition public on the evening of the 19th and we are already at 1,001 signatures (which is maxed out). I believe those who signed and commented should still be heard but THIS is how we take action! Help us take action!

Please look at our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/6Tf8H3HXYbmsFCN2/?mibextid=K35XfP

Citations, police reports, and the presentation I made to the commissioners of Pott. county is on a document in the Files section of the group! Feel free to check everything out!