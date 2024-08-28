Supporting Jason Barnes

Dear Friends and Supporters,

We need your help to stand up for a dedicated public servant who has been wrongfully treated. For 16 years, Jason has been the backbone of our forest service—committed, hardworking, and always ready to lend a hand to protect our precious natural resources. His impeccable record, free of any write-ups or complaints, speaks volumes about his dedication and integrity.

Unfortunately, despite his unwavering service, Jason was recently terminated under questionable circumstances. To make matters worse, he was not given the standard 30-day notice to vacate his housing but was instead given just 4 days—a timeline that has made his transition incredibly challenging.

As a result, Jason is now facing mounting legal fees and housing costs that he cannot manage alone. We believe in justice and fairness, and we know that together, we can make a difference.

How You Can Help:

Donate: Every dollar counts and will go directly towards covering Jason's legal fees and securing temporary housing. Your contribution will help ease his financial burden and ensure he can fight for his rights without added stress.

Share: Spread the word about Jason’s situation. Share this fundraiser with your network to increase awareness and rally more support.

Support: Send words of encouragement or offer any additional assistance you can provide. Sometimes, emotional support is just as valuable as financial help.

Jason's service to our community and his unwavering commitment to our forests deserve recognition and respect. Let’s come together to support him during this challenging time and ensure that justice prevails.

Thank you for your generosity and support.

With gratitude