Please Help Toby Cara and Tripp Atkins

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,500
Campaign funds will be received by James Atkins
Dear Friends, Family & Angels Among Us,
I have always been blessed with good health - or so I thought. After an on the job car accident, I went to see my PCP and was strongly encouraged to check myself into the ER. After several tests, X-rays, Dopplers, Blood Work ups and CT scans, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 Congestive Heart Failure. One of the biggest shocks of my life!!!
During my 12 days in the hospital, an Angiogram revealed that the Left side of my heart is 100% blocked. The good news is that there’s a few supplementary blood vessels pumping blood from the Right side of the heart to the Left. My cardiologist then performed a High Risk PCI with an Impella device that was only able to give me 2-5% more blood flow. I am finally home, with a heart that is only firing at around a 20% ejection fraction (EF) rate, while a normal heart EF rate is between 50-60%.
My Dr. has informed me that the next step in my medical journey will be to have a Cardiac MRI to see if the left side of my heart can be woken up and or is viable enough to undergo Open Heart Surgery. Although this time is scary and uncertain for a mortal mind, we turn to Our Heavenly Father who never worries, never falters and never gives up. We remain hopeful and ready for the next surgery if it be His will.
I normally work two jobs to “make ends meet.” Although I’ll be receiving short term disability for about two weeks, it won’t be enough, and I won’t be cleared to return back to work for quite awhile.
After purchasing my needed medications and medical supplies, we have used what little emergency funds we had and are in need of financial help to cover our rent, car payment (we only have 1 car) and bills. I’m struggling both physically and financially as the sole provider of our family.
Would you consider helping me take care of my family during this uncertain time? We would be so grateful for every donation. Thank you and God bless!
- Toby, Cara & Tripp Atkins
