Supporting Kelly & Xailey

Kelly is a single mom, Special Ed teacher/therapist, and a God fearing women. In 2023, Kelly was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and the financial burden of not being able to work during treatment has continued to take its toll. A second preventative surgery may be required in the near future but we are still awaiting confirmation from Kelly's doctors. Please consider giving, praying, and sharing this Cause to help Kelly and her daughter during this difficult time. Donations will be used to cover rent costs. Please lift this family in prayer 🙏🏽