Supporting Kelly & Xailey

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $665
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Casseus
I struggle as a single mom I know the pain I wish I could give more
God grant u health above all
Dear Kelly, so very sorry to hear this. May Gd send you many blessing. Love Joanne Agugliaro Liam’s Grandmother
God bless you
Hugs !!
May God continue blessing you both.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.