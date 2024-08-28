Campaign Image

Supporting Kelly & Xailey

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $665

Campaign created by Kelly Casseus

Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Casseus

Supporting Kelly & Xailey

Kelly is a single mom, Special Ed teacher/therapist,  and a God fearing women. In 2023, Kelly was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and the financial burden of not being able to work during treatment has continued to take its toll. A second preventative surgery may be required in the near future but we are still awaiting confirmation from Kelly's doctors.  Please consider giving, praying,  and sharing this Cause to help Kelly and her daughter during this difficult time. Donations will be used to cover rent costs. Please lift this family in prayer 🙏🏽 
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I struggle as a single mom I know the pain I wish I could give more

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God grant u health above all

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Dear Kelly, so very sorry to hear this. May Gd send you many blessing. Love Joanne Agugliaro Liam’s Grandmother

tomlobo
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Your Forever Roomie
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Hugs !!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

May God continue blessing you both.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo