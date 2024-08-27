Supporting Tony and Jennifer's family

Shawn "Tony" Demetro was diagnosed at birth with Muscular Dystrophy which causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass over time. Tony, now 42, is a paraplegic living in Gainesville, GA with his wife Jennifer and their two sons. Jennifer is his full-time caretaker. Due to Tony's degenerative disease, he has no movement in his body, but can speak and has had a job in the past with telemarketing. With his ability to speak being his remaining skill, and a desire, as any responsible man has, to find work to help support his family, we are asking that anyone who has a potential job opportunity for him to please contact us using the email provided below.





Having no outside family, and with no one to turn to and not knowing what to do, they confided in friends from church, Mark and Tracy Ashe, that since Tony lost his job, they had run up considerable debt to survive. Mark knew that what was needed was a more permanent solution to the problem, including a place of their own to live, rather than renting wherever they could afford it.





They were not asking for money, but for prayer to find work. What they needed was a solution that would allow them to sustain life without the constant need for another miracle. Jennifer was worn out, out of hope, and privately distraught. Tony was concerned for his family and seeking direction.





That's when friends from church that love Tony and Jennifer, learning of the immediate crisis, stepped in, along with others from Free Chapel, with aid to meet the immediate needs. Mark said, “Tony, these issues are too big and too permanent to work your way out of. This will take a team,” and a plan to create this GiveSendGo was begun.





Mark and Tracy would like to see Tony and Jennifer with their own home, work for Tony, and enough money set aside to sustain them during the ups and downs of life that we all have, no matter our health or lack of it. The family needs a 3/2 ranch style home in the Gainesville, Georgia area close to Free Chapel church. We would like to see an individual that has a rental home in the Gainesville area that would let Tony and his family occupy it without rent or as a gift to them, a home of their own would be a great generosity and help. Contractors are ready to donate their skills to make it functional for Tony as needed. The additional funds beyond the cost of the home are sought so they can be set aside for unexpected future expenses which we all have, but in this case, always seem insurmountable





If you can’t donate, make your contribution by passing this link to as many others as you know. You can be an important part of this team with that simple act. Here is our chance to be Ordinary Angels to someone who did not cause this and cannot fix this without help. And we can begin right here, right now, with you and me as part of this real-life miracle!





You can contact this email if you have a home in the Gainesville, Ga. area or any employment opportunity for Tony: shawndemetro725@gmail.com

If you do not feel comfortable sharing your credit card information and prefer to donate via a physical check, please reach out to the email provided for a mailing address.

Psalm 41:1-2





Blessed is he who considers the poor: the Lord will deliver him in his time of trouble. The Lord will protect him and keep him alive; and he will be blessed on the earth: and the Lord will deliver him from the will of his enemies.