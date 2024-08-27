Yvonne a J6’r Starting Over

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,435
My Sister, Yvonne St. Cyr, a mother of 5, a former Marine, a friend to many, Attended Jan. 6, 2021, Washington DC, with her husband.
She wanted to show her support and belief the election of 2020, was stolen. She felt strongly being there as a Patriot with love of her country, she could make a difference. She caused no harm, as evidenced in her trial.
March 2021, she was arrested with (2) Federal misdemeanor charges,
March 2023 at trial, she was found guilty of (6) Federal Felony charges.
My Sister fights for justice in her voice and heart. She is kind to all, helps anyone in need.
During this year of a 2.5 year sentence, her husband of 23 years, 24 together, left her for a person my Sister befriended 2 years ago. He has now filed for Divorce. Yvonne is due for release to a 1/2 house, in Boise or nearby her home state, October 2024. She is surviving. I am her support in every way.
am proud of her courage to fight back and have a voice for those that do not.
What happened to her, an American Citizen, normal person, who was incarcerated for attending a protest is wrong. She caused no harm.
A tough year for our family, her grand kids especially miss their Grandma . We all want this to be over.
if you can help donate to have a cushion for her return home, She will be starting over in life, at 57 years old.
Hang in there Devildog-ess, you have a lot of people on your side. Trump will make this right, I have faith, until then I hope this helps and will send more when i can. UU-RAHH
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, resist Tyranny & Stand Untied with our fellow Patriots. Salute 🫡 🇺🇸
Hang in there!
Hope this helps you. I will be praying it does.
Thanks for your service. If you know Jesus the keep the faith. If you don't then I would recommend getting to know Him. From the Bible the gospel John is an excellent place to start. But I'm fairly sure you already know Him. May God bless you and keep you.
It could have been any of us. You made the effort. I’m sorry you got caught up in this nightmare of corruption. Freedom is coming soon.
I am sorry to hear what you’ve gone through and the harsh consequences you’ve experienced. I pray you’ll be pardoned. Stay strong in your faith. Psalm 34:4 I sought the Lord and He answered me. He delivered me from all my fears.
Please hang on! DJT will make things right! Love and prayers to you….
God loves you!
Pardon is coming
God bless you!
God Bless You as you start over!! -Dustin Wray Hockensmith
Praying for you Yvonne. God bless you.
I am happy for the halfway house but sad to hear of a faithless husband. This has happened to far too many J6ers.
So glad you are going home. Wishing you the best!
You’re in my prayers.
