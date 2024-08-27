Yvonne a J6’r Starting Over

My Sister, Yvonne St. Cyr, a mother of 5, a former Marine, a friend to many, Attended Jan. 6, 2021, Washington DC, with her husband.

She wanted to show her support and belief the election of 2020, was stolen. She felt strongly being there as a Patriot with love of her country, she could make a difference. She caused no harm, as evidenced in her trial.

March 2021, she was arrested with (2) Federal misdemeanor charges,

March 2023 at trial, she was found guilty of (6) Federal Felony charges.

My Sister fights for justice in her voice and heart. She is kind to all, helps anyone in need.

During this year of a 2.5 year sentence, her husband of 23 years, 24 together, left her for a person my Sister befriended 2 years ago. He has now filed for Divorce. Yvonne is due for release to a 1/2 house, in Boise or nearby her home state, October 2024. She is surviving. I am her support in every way.

am proud of her courage to fight back and have a voice for those that do not.

What happened to her, an American Citizen, normal person, who was incarcerated for attending a protest is wrong. She caused no harm.

A tough year for our family, her grand kids especially miss their Grandma . We all want this to be over.

if you can help donate to have a cushion for her return home, She will be starting over in life, at 57 years old.

