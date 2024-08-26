Campaign Image

New Year's Mexico House Build

Goal:

 USD $7,900

Raised:

 USD $8,770

Campaign created by Jennifer Castillo

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Castillo

January Mexico House Build

We will be building a home for a family in need January 3-6. (Friday to Monday).

We'll be traveling to Maneadero, Mexico, just south of Ensenada, to build a house from the ground up for a family in need. Families are typically living with dirt floors, pallets walls, and tarp roofs. 

If you would like to JOIN us:

- All of our participants donate $365 per person. This donation covers the cost for all the materials to build the home, as well as ALL the costs associated with joining us (food, lodging, and transportation with an option to drive yourself, or carpool with other team members).

- The drive is about 2.5 hours from San Diego. It is safe, paved, and mostly toll roads. Once the participants are confirmed, I will work with everyone to arrange transportation, carpools, etc. 

We will meet at 7am Friday at a church in Chula Vista. Cars can be left there safely for those opting to carpool.

We will return to Chula Vista mid-day Monday depending on length of our crossing time.

- Everyone will have an opportunity to build the home, volunteer at the orphanage, support the community programs, or any combination of the above. 

- There is NO experience necessary, NO Spanish speaking needed, and NO construction experience required.

All that is required is a heart to serve <3 

If you cannot attend, but would like to DONATE to this project all funds will go through www.bajabound.org and will cover:

- An experienced staff that provides logistics, set-up, guidance and interpreters.

- Construction materials, equipment, and every other needed element to build a 16' X 20' insulated home on a concrete slab.

- Service programs and outreach in the community and local orphanage.

??? Any questions??? Message or Text Jenn Castillo directly

We would love to serve along side you on this project, to the glory of God.  

"Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men." Colossians 3:23

"Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights." James 1:17



Recent Donations
Show:
The Cooper Family
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Karen Horist
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

praying for your endeavor!

Buells
$ 350.00 USD
18 days ago

We wish we could join you guys,

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Tracy Van Herk
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

One of my seniors wanted to donate!!

Alexander Bole
$ 365.00 USD
21 days ago

Bob P
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

Bill Neuhaus
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

Brent Shubin
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

Sorensons
$ 75.00 USD
24 days ago

The Threlkelds
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

Thankful for you all! Praying for a successful trip.

emma
$ 365.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
26 days ago

Myrna Atencio
$ 150.00 USD
29 days ago

Good luck!

Steve Wood
$ 365.00 USD
1 month ago

Looking forward to this build!

Makenna Prins
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless your trip!

Tracy Van Herk
$ 730.00 USD
1 month ago

Tracy & Brooke!!

Angelina Carrasco
$ 365.00 USD
1 month ago

Looking forward to participating in this build and to meeting the family!

Michelle Marchman
$ 475.00 USD
2 months ago

Looking forward to this. This will be my first build.

