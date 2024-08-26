Clyde howard expenses

Update 11/20/24 dad passed this morning at 4:50 am

Update on dad last chemo is this Monday on 11/04/24 then it's hospice. The chemo has done nothing, dad is in an extreme amount of pain all day long. He has stopped eating he only drinks a few ensures a day and sprite/water. Thank you for any help you can give we are still wanting to try and get his truck paid off to take that burden away from my mom but we also are going to need help with final expenses









My dad has stage 4 lung cancer that has metastasized to every organ including his spine and brain. He also has a tumor on his pancreas that is a different type of cancer. Dad gets chemo and immunotherapy every three weeks. They just started radiation on his brainlast Thursday. Please continue to pray for my father and my family. We are asking for helping paying for any medication that come up that isn't covered by his insurance (they have already passed on one that was $500 a month becausethey couldn't afford that) and to also pay off my dad's truck to take that financial burden away. Thank you for any help