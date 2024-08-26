Campaign Image
Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $980

Campaign created by Jamie Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Clyde Howard

Clyde howard expenses

Update 11/20/24 dad passed this morning at 4:50 am 

Update on dad last chemo is this Monday on 11/04/24 then it's hospice. The chemo has done nothing, dad is in an extreme amount of pain all day long.  He has stopped eating he only drinks a few ensures a day and sprite/water.  Thank you for any help you can give we are still wanting to try and get his truck paid off to take that burden away from my mom but we also are going to need help with final expenses 



My dad has stage 4 lung cancer that has metastasized to every organ including his spine and brain. He also has a tumor on his pancreas that is a different type of cancer. Dad gets chemo and immunotherapy every three weeks. They just started radiation on his brainlast Thursday. Please continue to pray for my father and my family. We are asking for helping paying for any medication that come up that isn't covered by his insurance (they have already passed on one that was $500 a month becausethey couldn't afford that) and to also pay off my dad's truck to take that financial burden away.  Thank you for any help

Recent Donations
Show:
Kimberly Murphy
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm so sorry for your loss 😔 Prayers for Vicky and the Family at this time🙏💙

Rufus Howard
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

R.I.P. COUSIN

Sheila Jones John Sita
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and love and thanks to you all.

Wendell Kim
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers for peace, healing, and strength… and so much love!

Donna rector
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there brother we love you.

Debbie BS Southard
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Clydester I love you man. You hold a very special place in my heart for all you did @ THE LIGHTHOUSE FOOD PANTRY. You were our Best man @ Larry and my wedding. We love you. You and Vicki have been such good friends. We love you both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Allen and Amy Hawkins
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We hope and Pray Mr. Howard is comfortable, and not in pain!

Kay Muchinsky
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

