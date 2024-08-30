Construction for Church of the Divine Mercy

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,980
Campaign funds will be received by Fatima Diaz
Join us in our mission to complete the beautiful Church of the Divine Mercy (Templo Divina Misericordia El Salvador), dedicated to Jesus of the Divine Mercy in Osicala, El Salvador. This sacred space will not only serve as a place of worship and reflection, but also as a beacon of hope and healing for our community.
The congregation of this church was first founded by Superior General Nun, Reina Angelica Zelaya Diaz, in 1993, who received a calling to construct a Church dedicated to Jesus of the Divine Mercy. After many years of fundraising and evangelizing to build this sanctuary, the first brick was laid to begin construction on the church on November 21, 2019! Significant progress has been made, but the congregation continues to fundraise to gather the last portion of funds needed to complete the church.
With your generous support, we can finalize construction and create a sanctuary that embodies love, compassion, and spiritual renewal. Together, let's honor this divine message and inspire countless hearts for generations to come!
Hope you furnish pictures of your finished church!
Con gusto apoyamos esta gran obra que están realizando.
Madre Reyna Angelica y Siervas de la Divina Misericordia. Dios les bendiga por su increíble labor de amor, compassion y sacrificio . Alabado sea Jesucristo! Dando es como recibimos la gracia de nuestro amado Jesus. No descansaremos hasta ver terminado el Templo de nuestro Señor. Jesus en ti confio!
Dear Sister Reina Zelaya Diaz, Thank you for doing this beautiful construction. More than ever, we need more prayers and more Saints. We must unite our love and generosity to complete this Church, is the only way we can share the Divine Mercy of Jesus with the whole world. I will keep you in my prayers. May almighty God bless this amazing cause. St. Faustina, pray for us. Jesus, I trust in You
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.