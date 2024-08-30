Construction for Church of the Divine Mercy

Join us in our mission to complete the beautiful Church of the Divine Mercy (Templo Divina Misericordia El Salvador), dedicated to Jesus of the Divine Mercy in Osicala, El Salvador. This sacred space will not only serve as a place of worship and reflection, but also as a beacon of hope and healing for our community.

The congregation of this church was first founded by Superior General Nun, Reina Angelica Zelaya Diaz, in 1993, who received a calling to construct a Church dedicated to Jesus of the Divine Mercy. After many years of fundraising and evangelizing to build this sanctuary, the first brick was laid to begin construction on the church on November 21, 2019! Significant progress has been made, but the congregation continues to fundraise to gather the last portion of funds needed to complete the church.

With your generous support, we can finalize construction and create a sanctuary that embodies love, compassion, and spiritual renewal. Together, let's honor this divine message and inspire countless hearts for generations to come!



