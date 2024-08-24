Support for daughter Margaret

My daughter, Margaret, is a good human being who has been struggling for a long time with health issues, the consequences of traumatic life experiences, such as abuse and homeless. These have have left her feeling vulnerable and unsafe. She tries her best to get help for her medical needs and to secure permanent employment to be able to support herself, but it seems that no matter what she does, and how very hard she tries, she gets knocked down. When that happens, the stress from yet another setback causes her health to take a down turn, leaving her unable to function as she desperately wants to. Margaret is a intelligent, creative, giving person willing to work and support herself. A job with a good, steady income would greatly alleviate the amount of stress she lives under. This support would go along way to help Margaret get onto a steady plain where she can heal, feel safe, and gain the upper hand of her current situation. Right now she lives in a 2-bedroom apartment that she cannot afford and struggles to meet her rent. She has help from family which cannot be sustained much longer. She had a roommate who suddenly moved out leaving her with the total rent bill. She has not been able to find another roommate. She's unable to move to a smaller, less expensive place as she has no income and cannot qualify to rent one. She is a gifted freelance graphic designer and has found employment in that field on many occasions but these jobs are ofttimes short lived and hard to find. She's had two very promising positions recently, but the companies didn't seem to be what they claimed and she was questionably let go. (She had received glowing praise of her work from each employer.) She takes surveys to earn a bit of money, has an Etsy shop where she sells her graphic designs and other creations, and has applied to many jobs near to where she lives but nothing seems to work out. For that reason, remote jobs that she can do from home are best for her. She is a capable worker and willing to work as long as her health allows. She is working with her doctors to address her many medical needs. She's intelligent and caring and wants to become self-sufficient and gain control over her life. It would help her greatly if she did not have to worry 24/7 about her finances and how she was going to pay her bills. A safe place to live, and a good, steady job would also help immensely. I would appreciate any financial help you can provide. Also, any good leads for reliable, genuine remote jobs and other avenues of help and employment. Thank you so much!