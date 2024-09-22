Support a Fire Victim

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,168
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel McNeill
Saturday morning Aug 24, my brother, Daniel McNeill, lost everything when his home caught fire. Unfortunately he doesn't have insurance and is living on social security income alone.
He is working hard to clean up that home while he works to finish the home he started building by himself 8 years ago. It is my hope that with the funds raised, he can finish that house sooner.
Daniel is 67 and works hard to accomplish his goals. Even though he just lost so much, with a smile on his face, he dug in and started cleanup work.
I'm so happy that you have the construction talent to repair and build. May God bless you and prosper your skill, Daniel.
Love you Daniel
Daniel, we have prayed for you for a decade and our hearts are broken for your loss. We will continue to donate until your cabin is built. You are a wonderful brother to my dear friends Claudia and Trisha and I trust God will supply all your needs and show Himself to be faithful to you and Trish on the lakefront property. Love, Dan and Jenny
Sorry for your loss, hope this helps.
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. Praying for you
Best wishes. Red Pill 78 News fam is thinking of you.
God bless you Daniel. I pray your recovery goes smoothly
September 22nd, 2024
Daniel has been working to clean out the house that caught fire. It was mostly the kitchen which was the front room and the dining room where all his tools were stored. He has thrown away all the items that were destroyed. And salvaged what he could. He works hours cleaning off the soot. He needs to get the power back on so he can complete the house he is building. It's a long slow process but he does it alone. We thank God for the things he's finding that were saved from the fire but he still needs help completing this daunting task
Thank you all for what you have given. Every little bit helps. God bless all of you.
