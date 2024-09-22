Support a Fire Victim

Saturday morning Aug 24, my brother, Daniel McNeill, lost everything when his home caught fire. Unfortunately he doesn't have insurance and is living on social security income alone.

He is working hard to clean up that home while he works to finish the home he started building by himself 8 years ago. It is my hope that with the funds raised, he can finish that house sooner.

Daniel is 67 and works hard to accomplish his goals. Even though he just lost so much, with a smile on his face, he dug in and started cleanup work.



