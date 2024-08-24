April’s Cancer Battle Fund

Hello GiveSendGo Community,

My name is Calissa and recently my 39 year old sister, April, was diagnosed with “Stage 3 Triple Negative Inflammatory Breast Cancer”, a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer. This news came as a MASSIVE shock to our family due to the fact that there is no history of any form of cancer in our family, let alone aggressive, almost unheard of cancers. Though April is trying to stay optimistic, I can tell by the uncertainty in her voice and the shadows behind her eyes that she’s scared. Scared of the intense chemotherapy battle that awaits her, scared of the mastectomy that will follow, scared that she’ll be forced to walk away from the nursing career that she’s just begun and scared that her life will be cut short and her 7 year old daughter will be left motherless. And she’s scared of being the second child that our mother will have to bury, after our younger brother passed away at the young age of 22…

To add insult to this already heartbreaking diagnostic injury, my sister’s medical insurance company is giving her the runaround when it comes to providing her coverage for essential, medically necessary procedures, such as a PET scan. Being a single mom, my sister doesn’t have the means to pay $8,000 for the procedure, plus additional procedures that her insurance may not see fit to cover, on top of her & her daughter’s living expenses (groceries, household expenses, childcare etc…). And that is where your love and generosity comes in. Each of your prayerfully considered donations will go towards easing much of the financial burden and stress that that has befallen my sister as she quite literally fights for her life. The physical, emotional and mental turmoil of an aggressive cancer diagnosis is hard enough, having to fight the cancer AND the insurance company feels tantamount to a slowly carried out death sentence.

From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you all advance for your generosity, support and prayers for our beloved April.