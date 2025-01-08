Supporting the Glover Family

I am launching this campaign to provide both spiritual and financial support to the Glover family as Bryan faces the most significant challenge of his life.





Recently, Bryan received a diagnosis of a very rare cancer, and he is just beginning the process of tests, appointments and treatment. Currently, Bryan and Kelli are in Houston, Texas at MD Anderson, receiving top- notch care.

At the end of the last school year, unaware of the tough battles ahead, Kelli made the decision to resign from teaching to dedicate more time to her family.



Bryan has been forced to take an unpaid medical leave from work while being the sole income and insurance provider. Considering the journey that lies ahead, I have initiated this “Give Send Go” campaign to raise funds for this remarkable family. The funds will assist with medical expenses, lost wages, meals, and additional support for Bryan and Kelli and their three children. Please pray for Bryan’s complete healing and for Kelli and family to find the strength needed to navigate the challenges ahead.



Thank you for your generosity towards this wonderful family.

