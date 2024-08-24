Campaign Image

Not in Oklahoma by Broken Trust

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $2,640

Campaign created by Sherrie Conley

Not in Oklahoma by Broken Trust

Oklahoma’s youth are the future of our state. In the last year, a disturbing picture has emerged of how predators have found their way into the state’s education system. 

Help us fund a documentary that can be seen across the state and beyond that paints a picture of how predators are inhabiting classrooms and locker rooms, grooming kids, and taking advantage of them. 

We want to stop this madness! Help us fund this project and, with enough support, create educational content to inform parents on how to protect their kids from predatory behaviors in the school. 

Thank you ahead of time for your support! Every dollar helps! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all you do

Gaylene
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank God for putting a lion’s heart into Sherrie on this issue! Any institution that hides pedophiles by sending them off to a new community to prey upon young victims is complicit in the abuse. These adults use the power of their position to trap a young mind and do unspeakable damage to the child’s identity. There must be justice for these young victims!

Kk warn
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Go get em out!

Moms4Liberty OK County
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying protect for the innocent and judgement for the guilty. God's will in Jesus' name.

Ron Hopson
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for taking on this challenge.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
4 months ago

Save Gods Children
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for this monumental undertaking! Thank you for protecting the least of these

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Kathy Loggie
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Psalm 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for God’s blessing and protection over this project! For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open. - Luke 8:17

Ansley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Holtam Family
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo