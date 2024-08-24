Not in Oklahoma by Broken Trust

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $2,640
Oklahoma’s youth are the future of our state. In the last year, a disturbing picture has emerged of how predators have found their way into the state’s education system.
Help us fund a documentary that can be seen across the state and beyond that paints a picture of how predators are inhabiting classrooms and locker rooms, grooming kids, and taking advantage of them.
We want to stop this madness! Help us fund this project and, with enough support, create educational content to inform parents on how to protect their kids from predatory behaviors in the school.
Thank you ahead of time for your support! Every dollar helps!
Thank you for all you do
Thank God for putting a lion’s heart into Sherrie on this issue! Any institution that hides pedophiles by sending them off to a new community to prey upon young victims is complicit in the abuse. These adults use the power of their position to trap a young mind and do unspeakable damage to the child’s identity. There must be justice for these young victims!
Go get em out!
Praying protect for the innocent and judgement for the guilty. God's will in Jesus' name.
Thank you for taking on this challenge.
Praying for this monumental undertaking! Thank you for protecting the least of these
Psalm 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.
Praying for God’s blessing and protection over this project! For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open. - Luke 8:17
