Mom and 3 children fled abuse undercover of night

The three children are walking toward a bright future. Their mother has dedicated herself to see that happen. Below is some of their story. I hope that you will say a prayer and possibly be in a position to answer prayers. There is several options and ways to bless this family.

My highschool friend found herself under a controlling, abusive, narcissitc, and isolating partner. He abused her in every fashion and form once he separated her from all family and friends. She was an easy target, as she was in and out of foster care growing up. She is such an amazing and special person that she inspired my own parents to become foster to adopt parents. She is honest, hard working and a great mother and human being. She has never deserved the hands that she has been dealt and the kicks she's been given but I am convinced she will regain joy, safety and success. She deserves it and has the fighting spirit to get there.

Her abuser was able to fully exert power and control over her through many manipulations that hurt her to the core. Her attempts to leave were met with violence and force. She was not even allowed to have access to a phone or hold a valid driver's license. He controlled her payroll money, ebt, and all identity pieces. He even stole her car. She was the only person who worked and worked full time to provide so they qualified for food and medical all of which connected to his cell phone and email. He took her pay and did not pay the rent. Finally, she was able to escape under the cover of night, with her 3 children by finding me on social media by way of a co-workers phone. He also menaced and threatened her coworkers but inspite of that she was promoted to management. He began interferring with her job and her coworkers were afraid of him. She realized it was time to go when he referred to his youngest daughter as an "F-ing " and her oldest was covered in bruises with accompanying stories that did not add up. He programmed the kids to deny his abuse to both her and children services' intermittent interactions. In hindsight, she sees now how they all lived in fear under constant mental, spiritual, financial, and physical abuse and torment. She will never look back. I picked them up and they came with only the clothes on their backs. The need to obtain their birth certificate's at $25 each and identification feels like a monumental task at the moment. Her and the children fled an urban area with plenty of social services to meet needs to a very rural appalachia area that has few resources to help. She has called JFS and the school repeatedly to ask for help. In this area she is not finding many programs to help provide until she can obtain employment. Without transportation and no bus lines she is faced with challenge on top of challenge. The school's care team told her that the kids missed the back to school supply event and they do not have any stipends or voucher's for clothing. She couldn't even recieve food assistance until everything was reported stolen and would have to wait for a replacement card after ensuring her location would be kept confidential from her abuser who was fully embedded in all online access to benefits of any kind. She is living with an estranged family member who is resentful of her time isolated with her abuser. He also doesn't have the space or accomadations or ability to help and only wishes for her and her children to stay very briefly. She is desperate to obtain adequate housing, food, clothes, shoes, school supplies, and coats for her young children as well as furniture. She is actively seeking work.

With a collective hand up, a little goes a long way. I am confident she can remake her life and thrive in a safe and happy environment with her children. Second hand, thrift, clothing and shoes will be appreciated and used furniture is great too. Gift cards to Goodwill, Salvation Army, Village Discount Outlets will be appreciated. Any leads on a beater with a heater for transportation or a cheap camper for her little family to safely reside in will also be appreciated. She has been offered a trailer but it needs a roof and flooring replacement as well as doors and much more. So if you know of resources or a team of men who hate abusers with skills to take a low value delapidated and old trailer and convert into a water proof home it would be life changing for this little family. Even a leaky camper that can be pulled inside of a barn would be a miracle for them. The smallest gesture is a huge gift. So please send good thoughts, well wishes, and keep this family in your prayers. If you are able to be the vessel that answers some prayers it will not be in vain. I am doing all that I can to meet this families needs to get into school and regain pride in themselves and see thier beautiful self worth.

The oldest son wears size 34 to 36 waist pants and large to xl mens shirts. He needs underwear and socks badly. His Shoe size is between a mens 8 to 10. His teacher's have already tried to recruit him for the football team. So used football apparel would possibly be useful. He will need winter apparel for Appalachia's winters. He is getting a budding interest in bushcraft, fishing and outdoorsmanship.

The middle son wears size 10-12 youth. Size 5 boys shoes. He is a fan of colorful shoes with velcro straps. He likes graphic t shirts with scary themes. He needs apparel for cold winters. Gloves, hats, warm coats, warm boots. He struggles with dyslexia so if there are any hand me down learning aids or fun book series for boys with lots of graphics to pass along, that may alter the course of his academic projectory. He does enjoy art. Even old used phones that can connect to wifi will support Reading Eggs that my mom already invested for them.

The youngest daughter is in a 6X. Her shoe size is toddler 11 or 12. She will need warm clothes and winter gear too. Now that she is in Appalachia she wishes to be a cowgirl, but she is very much a princess. She needs underwear in sz 6 or 8 may work and last longer. She is going to kindergarten and will need extra outfits. A pair of used cowgirl boots would light up her life and doll baby clothes too.

Mom's shoe size is an 8 and wears 2x. She is just a little thing but gets most of her clothes oversized and from family dollar, so those clothes do run small. She will need a coat. Used and outdated phone or tablets accessible to wifi will allow the kids to play learning games or relax on occassionally as they have no TV or channels. She will need all housewares, curtains, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, appliances and beds and furniture.

Donations other than financial can be mailed and I am willing to help collect physical donations from the following counties in Ohio. Summit, Stark, Portage, Carroll, Tuscarawas, parts of Columbiana. Drop off can be arranged in Canton, Ohio and Carrollton, Ohio. Please join me in helping this little family know that they are loved and valued.



