STF Church Dominican Republic Mission Team

Thank you for visiting the South Tampa Fellowship Church DR Missionaries Fund. Please join me in helping to support these true servants of the Lord. Every year, these men partner with my church to help us spread the gospel in all of the poorest regions in the Dominican Republic. In addition, they do not receive any compensation while they are away on mission with us, yeah, they serve and assist us wholeheartedly and joyfully. These are some of the best man I’ve had the privilege of getting to know and they have become like brothers to me. Not only that, I have witnessed firsthand how much they love Jesus and how passionate they are about helping people find and follow Him. These men practically live on mission for the vast majority of the year, which means that they need our support. Let’s be a fountain of blessings for these guys so they can continue serving Christ and further His kingdom!