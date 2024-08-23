Campaign Image

STF Church Dominican Republic Mission Team

Raised:

 USD $1,415

Campaign created by Daniel Lieber

Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Lieber

Thank you for visiting the South Tampa Fellowship Church DR Missionaries Fund. Please join me in helping to support these true servants of the Lord. Every year, these men partner with my church to help us spread the gospel in all of the poorest regions in the Dominican Republic. In addition, they do not receive any compensation while they are away on mission with us, yeah, they serve and assist us wholeheartedly and joyfully. These are some of the best man I’ve had the privilege of getting to know and they have become like brothers to me. Not only that, I have witnessed firsthand how much they love Jesus and how passionate they are about helping people find and follow Him. These men practically live on mission for the vast majority of the year, which means that they need our support. Let’s be a fountain of blessings for these guys so they can continue serving Christ and further His kingdom!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Can’t wait to see what God does

Denard Span
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Alex Nunn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Marc Corradino
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Tim
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Good luck!

Christopher Sullivan
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

