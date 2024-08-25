Dakota’s GlobeTrek Internship

Goal:
CAD $7,500
Raised:
CAD $2,519
Campaign funds will be received by Dakota Sabo
Welcome to my donation page! Thank you for taking the time to see what I will be up to this year. Should you choose to make a donation, funds will go towards the expenses of my internship in the Philippines which costs between $7000 and $8000 CAD. I will be working with an organization to help rebuild the coral reef so the people who in the surrounding area can continue to use it to supply food for themselves and support their families. Some of my expenses include groceries, rent, language lessons as well as gear and supplies needed to access the coral reef itself. Thank you for your support, I really appreciate it.
Praying this experience is a learning experience as you grow closer to God while helping others! :)
Thank you for the newsletter. We are enjoying hearing about your adventures. We are praying for God to bless you and continue to keep you safe.
Dakota, We are praying for you and are so proud of you. Love and miss you so much.
Dakota, we are so proud of you! We are praying for God to bless you on your journey every day!
God bless you Dakota. Thanks so much for the fantastic newsletter!!
Abba's blessing as you shine for him, Dakota! Matthew 5:16 for you
Wishing you all the best on this trip!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.