Dakota’s GlobeTrek Internship

 CAD $7,500

 CAD $2,519

Welcome to my donation page! Thank you for taking the time to see what I will be up to this year. Should you choose to make a donation, funds will go towards the expenses of my internship in the Philippines which costs between $7000 and $8000 CAD. I will be working with an organization to help rebuild the coral reef so the people who in the surrounding area can continue to use it to supply food for themselves and support their families. Some of my expenses include groceries, rent, language lessons as well as gear and supplies needed to access the coral reef itself. Thank you for your support, I really appreciate it.  


Uncle K Auntie N
$ 100.00 CAD
15 days ago

Praying this experience is a learning experience as you grow closer to God while helping others! :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thank you for the newsletter. We are enjoying hearing about your adventures. We are praying for God to bless you and continue to keep you safe.

Berrie and Dave
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

Dakota, We are praying for you and are so proud of you. Love and miss you so much.

Dr Rob an Vicki Schiffman
$ 416.00 CAD
2 months ago

Dakota, we are so proud of you! We are praying for God to bless you on your journey every day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
3 months ago

God bless you Dakota. Thanks so much for the fantastic newsletter!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 53.00 CAD
3 months ago

David Wendy Keith
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Abba's blessing as you shine for him, Dakota! Matthew 5:16 for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
4 months ago

Wishing you all the best on this trip!

