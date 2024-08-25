Dakota’s GlobeTrek Internship

Welcome to my donation page! Thank you for taking the time to see what I will be up to this year. Should you choose to make a donation, funds will go towards the expenses of my internship in the Philippines which costs between $7000 and $8000 CAD. I will be working with an organization to help rebuild the coral reef so the people who in the surrounding area can continue to use it to supply food for themselves and support their families. Some of my expenses include groceries, rent, language lessons as well as gear and supplies needed to access the coral reef itself. Thank you for your support, I really appreciate it.



