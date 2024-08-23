On July 23rd at 6:43pm the scariest moment in my life began. Was driving on our way to visit family in Florida when all the sudden my car stopped accelerating. We pulled over, all the lights on the dashboard flashing, fire and smoke coming from the engine.

I went to the back to try to get Connor’s seat out but the latch would not release. Panic started kicking in. All I remember is Brock’s voice yelling at me to get out of the way. With all his strength he yanked his car seat out. Then we started running as far as we could to get away from it.

Within seconds the whole car was engulfed in flames. All our belongings burnt to a crisp. Purse, wallet, I.D.’s, clothes, family heirlooms, special gifts from friends. My baby boy’s bed, stroller, blankets, toys and diaper bags. All gone in the blink of an eye.

None of it felt real. As we sat there on the side of the highway in the tall grass watching the car burn, I looked at my family and just felt grateful that we got out there in time. All those things are replaceable but our lives are not.

That being said we are now struggling to afford replacing what we have lost. I hate asking for help but for my baby’s sake I need to put my pride aside. A GiveSendGo link is in my bio. Extra baby clothes and supplies are much needed. Any contribution would be more than appreciated. If you can’t contribute please share this at least. I’m grateful for any help we can get🙏🏻