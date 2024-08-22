Campaign Image

Supporting Renard 🦊 on Rumble

 USD $622

Campaign created by M H

Campaign funds will be received by Mark Hagan

Supporting Renard 🦊 on Rumble

To everyone in the 🦊 Renard community, I work the side to keep the channel up and running for over 2 years now.

If you like to help out Id really appreciate it. I dont drink coffee but do like Green tea.. 

Thankyou all for following my channel, it means a great deal to me to have so many people enjoy and like what I post. 

Renard🦊



Recent Donations
Donna Creamer
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Happy New Year from me and my awesome hubby! Thank you for keeping us informed with your videos. You are so appreciated.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
18 days ago

Thank you, Renard, for your exceptional unique channel. I always look forward to see what's new with you.You've sent me down some really interesting/essential rabbit holes.

Trisha0112
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Sending love to you for all of your work. Namaste

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you, Renard, for your exceptional unique channel. I always look forward to see what's new with you.You've sent me down some really interesting/essential rabbit holes.

Trisha0112
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love to you for all of your work. Namaste

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you, Renard, for your exceptional unique channel. I always look forward to see what's new with you.You've sent me down some really interesting/essential rabbit holes.

Trisha0112
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love to you for all of your work. Namaste

Donna Creamer
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for your quality video work. I truly appreciate the amount of time it takes to do so. See you on Rumble.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you, Renard, for your exceptional unique channel. I always look forward to see what's new with you.You've sent me down some really interesting/essential rabbit holes.

Jane Trainor
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

I have contemplated and learned much form your input, Renard. Thank you and may you aleays prosper.

Linda Petriw
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for your wide range of informative videos. Yours are literally the first videos that I go to when I'm getting caught up. What a journey.❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

I wish it could be more…hard times. I appreciate what you do.

Laura Nunno
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you. Love truth pups.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Janine Morigeau
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for all your light warrior work!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks for the work you do, Renard. Much appreciated.

Eve
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Sierrared
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for all the fascinating information you have provided

Trisha0112
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love to you for all of your work. Namaste

