Support the Broussards To Rebuild After Fire

Stacey and her husband experienced a house fire on August 13, 2024 destroying part of their roof and structure. Their home insurance will not cover the damages due to the age of the electrical system. The fire was not caused by the electrical system, but the insurance company still will not cover the damage. Winter is coming soon (it is being predicted an unusually wet and cold winter for the Pacific Northwest) and they can't go back into their house until repairs are done. They did not ask me to start this fund, but with all the help Stacey has given to our community, I thought the community may want to help them back. Stacey (with the approval of the library) has helped in Reedsport Shelter donations and applications, helping in organizing the library's summer reading program and summer classes for kids as well as other community activities. No amount is too small. Can you please help them during this very difficult and challenging emergency. Thank you.

