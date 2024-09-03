Deering Family Hernia Surgery

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Strangers,





My name is Cayla Deering, and I’m reaching out to you today with a humble heart on behalf of my husband, Niles. He is a devoted father to our four wonderful children and the sole provider for our family. Recently, Niles was diagnosed with a double inguinal hernia, a condition that has been causing him significant pain and making it difficult for him to care for our family the way he wants to.





This condition has been especially challenging because it affects his ability to work and provide for us. Unfortunately, we do not have health insurance, and the cost of surgery is beyond what we can manage on our own. After much searching, we’ve found a skilled surgeon who is willing to perform the necessary surgeries at an out-of-pocket cost of $18,000. This amount covers both procedures and would allow Niles to get back on his feet, literally and figuratively, so he can continue to provide for our family.





I want to emphasize that there is no obligation to contribute. I have scrolled through some of the stories on GiveSendGo, and I know that our situation pales in comparison to some of the other people who are in much worse shape. However, if you feel moved to help, whether it’s through financial support or simply keeping us in your prayers, we would be deeply grateful. Every little bit counts, and we are thankful for any assistance you can offer during this challenging time. Your prayers, in particular, mean the world to us, as we believe in the power of faith to help us through this trial.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting our family. We trust that with your help, Niles will soon be on the road to recovery and able to fully embrace life with our children and me once again..





God bless you and your loved ones!





In Christ,





Cayla Deering