Supporting Jonathan and the Anderson Family

Raised:
USD $4,545
Campaign funds will be received by Bonnie Anderson
On July 8th, sweet Jonathan blessed the Anderson family with his presence. He was born in the comfort of his home at 11:45pm and came so quickly that the doctor wasn’t even able to make it to the birth. It was a sweet and simple delivery with no complications. When he was born they noticed that he may have Downs and that’s when they started down the path of testing. They found heart defects and lung problems and a positive DS test. With all of the testing has come many doctors visits and hospital stays with many more to come.
Our community is hoping to help the Anderson family with the extra expenses they are acquiring in this season of their lives and would love to help them feel some relief from those expenses and just enjoy their time as a growing family! We appreciate any help you can send their way and most importantly, lifting them up with us in prayer!
I have attached the updates from Bonnie Anderson (Jonathan’s mom) of Jonathan’s progress and will continue to do so as time goes on.
Update on July 26th: Hello everyone! I wanted to give you a little update on Jonathan- when he was born, we noticed some signs that he may have Downs Syndrome. Yesterday we were able to do some testing and found out he has several heart defects, and an issue with liquid draining from his lungs. We will find out about the Downs diagnosis in a few weeks. Please pray for him, he has a long road of testing and open heart surgery ahead of him. He is a sweet, easy little chunky boy. I’m so thankful for him and would so appreciate the prayer
Update on August 2nd: An update on Jonathan- we had his weekly echocardiogram appt yesterday, and they ended up admitting us to stay for about a week at Doernbechers. Jonathan has very labored breathing, some blu-ish coloring, an enlarged liver, and his lungs are still too wet. Today they will do a laparoscopic procedure on his heart to fix one or potentially more of the holes (not the big, open-heart surgery hole), and we will talk about a feeding tube to decrease the stress that nursing is putting on his body. Jonathan is a little angel through it all, he slept like a newborn last night 😆 and I’m just so thankful for him and for all the wonderful people here taking care of him. God has been so kind to us!
Update on August 11th: Jonathan Update:
We are still at the hospital with no date to leave at this point. One of the holes in Jonathan’s heart is closing up naturally, but is unfortunately causing pulling on the aorta, which is causing higher blood pressure in his upper body and lower blood pressure in his legs. They're keeping an eye on it but if it continues in this way, open heart surgery will be moved up from the previously planned 4-6 months.
He has been put on forced air to help him breathe off his carbon dioxide, and will be on it for a bit of time.
He got put on his feeding tube and is slowly gaining wait, thankfully!
We did get the blood work back and he does officially have Downs, and well that has obviously brought many health issues already, Jeff and I can’t help but praise God for choosing us for such an amazing gift when we absolutely do not deserve him. We’re so blessed and so thankful that God decided to pour out such a beautiful treasure on our lives.
With all this said: Jonathan’s immune system is very fragile, and we have decided to pare down our life to the absolute necessities until after his open heart surgery. We’re going to take one year off CC and so we won’t be seeing everyone this Fall. I’m very sad about the temporary loss of weekly community but obviously it’s necessary for such an intense season.
Needs:
*Prayer
*I have the meal train still set up, if anyone is able, we would be so thankful.
*Grocery shopping. I will pay back and could send a list. If you would be willing to do that, could you text me and I’ll be able to keep you in mind over the next few months?
Thank you everyone for praying 💜
Update on August 19th:Jonathan Update:
We got home two days ago! Our goals are to help Jonathan gain weight and keep up his immune system until his open heart surgery in a few months.
Thank you everyone for praying! God gave me so much peace in the hospital, and I know it was the prayers of everyone.
What a shining light you all are! With the loss of weekly community, please feel free to reach out to me with texts or calls as you’d like.
We love you! Our prayers are with you!
We love you guys. Praying often for Jonathan and your whole family.
Bonnie, We are so blessed by you and your family! It must not be easy to trust. But it is so good to witness your faith through it all.I know the God of all comfort will surround you with his love and peace as you trust in him. Love, the Martinezes
What a precious boy. Praying for your family as you walk this unexpected journey. May you stay increasingly close to our Father on the good days and the hard days. Jesus, please bless this family as they adjust to these new challenges. Please provide for them whatever they need. A hug, a card, financial resources, peace, laughter. Amen.
Thinking of you all! Jonathan is beautiful and so lucky to have you as parents.
He's beautiful! Congratulations! So many prayers and blessings your way!
Praying for your beautiful baby boy.
We're praying for your sweet family!!
So thankful for your faith in Jesus Christ and that He would choose you to raise precious Jonathan. We’re praying for Jonathan.
Praying for sweet Johnathan & the family. May you feel Hos peace that passes ALL understanding through this trial, and be surrounded with the love & help from others.
Praying for you all!!
December 8th, 2024
December 6 update from Bonnie:
Jonathan had a sleep study done overnight a few nights ago and the results were quite shocking. He had over 100 sleep apnea events an hour; for reference, kids his age have 1-2 in the normal range and 5-10 is considered high. They wanted to get him in to see if there is anything blocking his breathing passage, so we had an appt with an ENT surgeon to scope his throat. He has very large adenoids (similar to tonsils- immune system helpers), probably causing the issue. Because the sleep apnea events were not drastic, there’s just a ton of them, the best plan of action is to wait and see if he grows into his adenoids verses surgery to shave them down a bit. I would really like to avoid any sort of tonsil/adenoid surgery, but the doc thinks it’s inevitable at some point- please pray that’s not the case. Please also pray for his sleep, that would help would sleep safely and deeply (and for my anxiety regarding his sleep safety).
Please pray that Jonathan takes to nursing. We have been practicing every day for about 5-10 minutes, with minimal gagging, just no significant progress. Pumping is a full time job, and the feeding tube is extremely stressful because of the chance he could pull it out, which he has done several times- and re-inserting it is just the absolute worst experience for
both of us. Regardless, I would just love to have him nurse fully again like he used to before his hospital stays.
Thank you for praying!!
November 22nd, 2024
November 22nd update from Bonnie:
Jonathan has been home now for a month since surgery and doing amazing! He is on oxygen at night and still eating from the feeding tube. We are making slow but steady progress on oral feeds- he is taking about 10mL a day by mouth. A small amount but much better than a few weeks ago when he couldn’t take any without major gagging. He is 4 months old and has started laughing for us, he smiles all day long and is gaining great weight (75th percentile🎉)!
There is another complication with the PDA in his heart- it has opened back up and he will most likely need another procedure, but this one will probably be done through his groin artery, not open heart. They are thinking around 1 year old, but we have another echocardiogram in 3 weeks to double check.
Jonathan has some malformations happening on his sternum (hard, protruding bumps forming up and down his breastbone) where they made the incisions and so they will take a look at it during our next visit to see if anything needs to be done.
He has started weekly occupational therapy to help make up for his set backs- the time in the hospital and the lack of muscle tone- and he is doing incredible. He is reaching out for things, trying to grab his feet, tracking really well with his eyes, and able to hold his head up for minutes at a time. It’s so exciting to see him thrive like this.
Thank you everyone for the prayers! I’m sorry I’ve been terrible at updating and replying to texts! Just know all the prayers, meals, shopping, cleaning help and random texts mean the world to me and are not taken for granted. You ladies have been a massive answer to prayer.
God has blessed us beyond measure. This time at home- taking the year off of school and all socializing- has been so beautiful and calm and peaceful, and I know it would not have been like this if Little Jonathan wouldn’t have been given to us and shaken up our lives like he did. He is truly a joy and a delight!
November 22nd, 2024
October 19th update from Bonnie:
Jonathan update: He is doing great at home, we’re starting to get our first few smiles! He is gaining weight beautifully. He is still on oxygen and his feeding tube, and will be for a while.
September 30th, 2024
Update from Bonnie, September 30th:
Jonathan had his open heart surgery! It was seemingly successful, but the next day there was an another heart surgery due to low blood flow and kidney issues. Thankfully, he is in the mend now. He has had a lot of his tubes removed, has been taken off the breathing machine, and is out of the pediatric ICU. God has blessed us beyond measure, and we are praising Him for Jonathan’s healing. Thank you everyone for your prayers!
September 21st, 2024
9-20-24
The surgeons decided his health is so bad they’re going to try and operate earlier than originally planned, so it’s scheduled for next week on Thursday. It will be so, so nice to have this all behind us.
Not sure about immediate recovery. I think he will be here for a few weeks. This will fix his heart but not his lungs, so I’m not sure how long he will keep needing lung support.
If anyone wanted to drop off a meal for Jeff and the kids, I’m sure he would appreciate it! But no pressure, I know everyone is busy
September 16th, 2024
Bonnie and Jonathan are still in the hospital:
Jonathan is doing about the same. Some of his electrolytes tanked after peeing so much from the diuretics so they are slowly rebuilding those, but it’s a process that takes time and lots of blood work to make sure they have it just right.
Not sure when we’re going home.
Overall it’s been kind of a depressing visit. I’m so thankful to be here, and wouldn’t want to be at home with his breathing difficulties, but it’s just a tedious process of small tweaks every day. Missing everyone and normal life, but trying to not be overpowered by those sad feelings, you know?
Update from today Sept. 16, 2024:
They are keeping us here at least til Friday.
They're going to present his case at the surgeons meeting Friday and see if his open heart surgery needs to be bumped up.
He also has had a tiny fever, so they’re doing tests to make sure he doesn’t have an infection of some sort.
Pray that I stay healthy. I’d hate to have to leave him right now.
September 10th, 2024
Jonathan is back in the hospital. Here is the latest update from Bonnie:
Ok, we’re back at the hospital because he’s not doing too good, so I’ll give a little update:
Hello everyone-
Jonathan got admitted to the hospital after an appt yesterday. His breathing was sounding terrible- like he was breathing through mud- due to his lungs being so wet. Thankfully they were able to get him in a room within a few hours and get him going on a higher dose of medicine to dry out his lungs. Jonathan is also on high-flow air to assist with breathing.
Thank you to everyone who has lifted him and our family up in prayer. We have felt it through all of this. God has given us so much peace and “normalcy” despite not much being normal in our life anymore. Thank you also to everyone for their generosity, we have been so spoiled and blessed by everyone’s offers of help and gifts. Jeff and I can’t thank God enough for our group of friends supporting us through this trial!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.