Supporting Jonathan and the Anderson Family

On July 8th, sweet Jonathan blessed the Anderson family with his presence. He was born in the comfort of his home at 11:45pm and came so quickly that the doctor wasn’t even able to make it to the birth. It was a sweet and simple delivery with no complications. When he was born they noticed that he may have Downs and that’s when they started down the path of testing. They found heart defects and lung problems and a positive DS test. With all of the testing has come many doctors visits and hospital stays with many more to come.

Our community is hoping to help the Anderson family with the extra expenses they are acquiring in this season of their lives and would love to help them feel some relief from those expenses and just enjoy their time as a growing family! We appreciate any help you can send their way and most importantly, lifting them up with us in prayer!

I have attached the updates from Bonnie Anderson (Jonathan’s mom) of Jonathan’s progress and will continue to do so as time goes on.

Update on July 26th: Hello everyone! I wanted to give you a little update on Jonathan- when he was born, we noticed some signs that he may have Downs Syndrome. Yesterday we were able to do some testing and found out he has several heart defects, and an issue with liquid draining from his lungs. We will find out about the Downs diagnosis in a few weeks. Please pray for him, he has a long road of testing and open heart surgery ahead of him. He is a sweet, easy little chunky boy. I’m so thankful for him and would so appreciate the prayer🩷🩷

Update on August 2nd: An update on Jonathan- we had his weekly echocardiogram appt yesterday, and they ended up admitting us to stay for about a week at Doernbechers. Jonathan has very labored breathing, some blu-ish coloring, an enlarged liver, and his lungs are still too wet. Today they will do a laparoscopic procedure on his heart to fix one or potentially more of the holes (not the big, open-heart surgery hole), and we will talk about a feeding tube to decrease the stress that nursing is putting on his body. Jonathan is a little angel through it all, he slept like a newborn last night 😆 and I’m just so thankful for him and for all the wonderful people here taking care of him. God has been so kind to us!

Update on August 11th: Jonathan Update:

We are still at the hospital with no date to leave at this point. One of the holes in Jonathan’s heart is closing up naturally, but is unfortunately causing pulling on the aorta, which is causing higher blood pressure in his upper body and lower blood pressure in his legs. They're keeping an eye on it but if it continues in this way, open heart surgery will be moved up from the previously planned 4-6 months.

He has been put on forced air to help him breathe off his carbon dioxide, and will be on it for a bit of time.



He got put on his feeding tube and is slowly gaining wait, thankfully!



We did get the blood work back and he does officially have Downs, and well that has obviously brought many health issues already, Jeff and I can’t help but praise God for choosing us for such an amazing gift when we absolutely do not deserve him. We’re so blessed and so thankful that God decided to pour out such a beautiful treasure on our lives.



With all this said: Jonathan’s immune system is very fragile, and we have decided to pare down our life to the absolute necessities until after his open heart surgery. We’re going to take one year off CC and so we won’t be seeing everyone this Fall. I’m very sad about the temporary loss of weekly community but obviously it’s necessary for such an intense season.



Needs:



*Prayer

*I have the meal train still set up, if anyone is able, we would be so thankful.

*Grocery shopping. I will pay back and could send a list. If you would be willing to do that, could you text me and I’ll be able to keep you in mind over the next few months?

Thank you everyone for praying 💜

Update on August 19th:Jonathan Update:

We got home two days ago! Our goals are to help Jonathan gain weight and keep up his immune system until his open heart surgery in a few months.

Thank you everyone for praying! God gave me so much peace in the hospital, and I know it was the prayers of everyone.



