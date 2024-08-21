Hannah’s fight against Moyamoya

Hello, my name is Linda and I am creating this account on behalf of my sweet niece Hannah and my sister Heather. As many of you know, Hannah has been admitted into the PICU at Children’s Hospital since August 15th. Hannah suffered a large stroke which was a result of the brain disease she has, that was discovered during her MRI. Moyamoya is a rare brain disease that is found in only 1 out of a million people. Although it is incurable, our sweet girl will be required to undergo an 8 hour brain surgery to keep this from happening again.





Our sweet girl is such a warrior and we know she will get through this. With that being said, she absolutely needs her mom by her side through this scary time of her life. I am asking for help in keeping that possible for my niece. No matter how big or small, anything will help. If you are unable to donate, please share. Thank you for your continued prayers and words of encouragement