Campaign Image

Hannah’s fight against Moyamoya

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Campaign created by Linda Mccarthy

Campaign funds will be received by Heather Kotewicz

Hannah’s fight against Moyamoya

Hello, my name is Linda and I am creating this account on behalf of my sweet niece Hannah and my sister Heather. As many of you know, Hannah has been admitted into the PICU at Children’s Hospital since August 15th. Hannah suffered a large stroke which was a result of the brain disease she has, that was discovered during her MRI. Moyamoya is a rare brain disease that is found in only 1 out of a million people. Although it is incurable, our sweet girl will be required to undergo an 8 hour brain surgery to keep this from happening again.


Our sweet girl is such a warrior and we know she will get through this. With that being said, she absolutely needs her mom by her side through this scary time of her life. I am asking for help in keeping that possible for my niece. No matter how big or small, anything will help. If you are unable to donate, please share. Thank you for your continued prayers and words of encouragement

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tori Homza
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Justin Kossuth
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for this young girl. God will get you through.

Chrissy Herman-Scolieri
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We’re praying for you Hannah!!

Andrew
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Rebecca Borella
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Luca Marini
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Allie scolieri
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck Hannah!

Krista Busowski
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Hannah !! God bless this little girl!! May Gods healing hands be upon her

Amie Lapko
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Amy Faust
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Mike Lowery
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers

Munhall Girls Softball
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

MGSA is sending lots of love, hugs and good vibes your way, Hannah!

Blem
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Bibby
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Love yall!!! Praying for healing.

Miss Jenn
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending so many hugs and prayers. I've been thinking about you guys and praying hard for you, Hannah!🙏❤️ Love and smooches xoxo xoxo Miss Jenn

George Veronica and Gigi
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Noelle
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for your sweet girl.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo