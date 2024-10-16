Raised:
USD $7,742
Campaign funds will be received by Tracy Sevey
Praying for peace for Josh and the family. Also that the new administration would pardon this quickly.
Praying for you ... brings me tears...
Trump won, I'm writing everyday to ensure the first thing he does is free the J6 Political prisoners. Thinking of you Josh. Hang in there.
Josh, I can tell you are a good man, son & father. I’m on TN/KY line if I can help your mom. If you need anything please let me know. I wish I was wealthy but I’m unemployed and still have 8 months before s/s.
So sorry for the persecution you are going through and the difficulties it has caused for you and your family. Stay strong. There are those who care.
God bless you. I pray you and the other Patriots will be released soon.
Praying for you bro, I hate this has happened to you, you definitely don't deserve this we will get up when you get out maybe I can fly out from Bama one weekend out there
You got this Josh. God will provide. Praying the time goes quickly and you are reunited with your family as soon as possible. Jenn
Praying for truth to return to our nation and the removal of all those who continue to lie…
January 12th, 2025
Quick update:
New mailing address:
Joshua Knowles 19366-510
FCI Victorville Medium 2DU-304
Federal Corrections Institution
PO BOX 3850
Adelanto, CA 92301
Same location, different floor on same unit for those writing.
Tracy~
November 8th, 2024
11/7/2024
Saying Gratefulness of a Trump 2024 win is EPIC and what the world needed, is not enough to express the excitement and future for America! Heard from Josh 11/6 early morning. A few tears came to his and my eyes expressing the JOY, thrill and vindication of the last 4 years. The J6ers are on a road to freedom. Promises made, Promises kept! It is a travesty the injustice what the GOV has done to innocent Americans. But one day soon, they will be vindicated and set free. The process of gaining their lives back, putting families back together, starting over and clearing their names is going to be a long road ahead but it is only a short time away. We look forward to a nation that is about TRUTH, FACTS, JUSTICE and LAW and ORDER, Making what has been clearly used against the American people, will soon be made right. It is with great JOY that I have faith! Whether it be 5 more months or 5 more days, we will soon have our son back home, picking up the pieces and putting back together what was taken away. The one absolute in this life is GOD. in control, knowing every detail of everyone one of our lives and putting evil under his foot. There has been some recent giving to the fund. THANK YOU! The road ahead is going to be tough but not impossible. Why? because nothing is impossible with GOD. nothing!
Thank you for the continued prayer, keeping Josh lifted up and thank you for all the messages I receive in support. I appreciate you!
Tracy~
October 16th, 2024
Hello All,
This past weekend I was able to visit with Josh both Sat and Sunday. He looks great and sounds good too. Alot of time to catch up in person and lay my own eyes on him. He is hanging in there and expressed his gratefulness for all the prayers. He feels them and is encouraged. He has received all the books in the registry and is passing them on to others, trading books and keeping some for himself. He is attending church on Sundays and really enjoys his time listening to the messages. Got a job and keeping busy. Time is flying by for him and He is looking forward to coming home and putting all of this behind him.
The fund has been at a stand still for quite some time. Feel free to forward it to friends and family, email or text the link.
Thank you,
Tracy
October 7th, 2024
Hello,
Updated address for Josh if you are writing letters. The 2DL-104 needs to be after his name also. Mail will get to him sooner. He has received all 16 books! you guys are amazing. He said to tell you thank you. He is enjoying them one by one and finishing rather quickly. Fills the time and is encouraged.
Joshua Knowles 19366-510 DL-104
FCI Victorville Medium II
Federal Corrections Institution
PO BOX 3850
Adelanto, CA 92301
Tracy~
October 3rd, 2024
Thank you to anyone who has ordered from the Amazon book registry. Josh is plowing through his new reading material. More are on the way. Here is the link with a few books left if you'd like to send him one. Its super simple, select a book, select his name (no need to enter any info, its already there!) and send.https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/W0B91WSTTGSC?ref=gr_search_page_result
Joshua said to say hello to all of you and is grateful for your prayers and giving. Please feel free to forward the fund to anyone you think may support and re-share. We are all fine here at home and talk with him daily.
Thank you!
Tracy
September 13th, 2024
Week 1:
It has been eventful both for Josh and here at home. Commissary has been ordered and laundry services are back up and running. There is also a book registry with Amazon for Josh. Since his stay isn't to long there is just a few books he'd like.
Here is the link: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/W0B91WSTTGSC?ref=gr_search_page_result
His address is already in the registry so you wont have to enter any information. Select, Click, Send. IF you send a book, Thank you! there are 3 selections remaining.
He has signed up for a few classes but most of them they say he is over qualified for. That's a good thing! We are holding down the fort here at home and trucking along. He calls daily and sounds good. Has moments of really missing his kids but he is focused and determined, making the best of the situation and can't wait to be home.
Thank you for continued prayers and support!
Tracy~
September 10th, 2024
Day 5:
Josh calls various friends and family a few times a day. Still sounds pretty good but has moments he’s bored. The jobs are full and classes have waiting lists. No one has been able to order commissary in over 3 weeks for unknown reasons. Laundry services weren’t available for over 2 but have resumed thankfully.
Please pray he will be able to order necessities asap. That space would be open and be available for classes.
Thank you for the new giving that has come in and share via texts and emails to your friends, family and patriots. For others who follow updates but give in other ways, thank you!
Tracy~
September 7th, 2024
First phone call:
Josh sounds good. He is safe, protected and feeling content in his surroundings. He has called a few times today and sounds the same each time. He is starting to get things in place. emails, calls and commissary. It was a blessing to hear from him. Josh thanked everyone for the support and is very thankful. Continual prayers are appreciated and welcomed.
Tracy
September 6th, 2024
Day of Surrender:
God is at work! with many forces against Josh, who want to take him down, would rather see him fail than prosper, accuse and say many false and evil things, we had several moments God showed himself to us. Especially to Josh. All in 36 hours. As we were heading out of town for CA. An order came from the court granting our continuances in his family case until after release. Huge win! In this moment I immediately felt The Lord say "Im aware, Im involved in your needs, I know the plans I have for you, I go before you, Im with you" I shared this with Josh and he was in a bit of awe. It was a sweet moment of reminder that Josh/we are not alone. Not left to our own devices and he will meet us in our time of need. One less thing for him to think about over the next few months. Always take those moments and share them with others. Don't overlook them. It will bless and encourage others and remind them of the goodness of GOD.
Before we left our location for the 30 minutes drive to final destination, a group of family gathered to pray over Josh. Making our cares known to the Almighty who hears our pleas. It was a sweet time of calling on the Lord for his help in our/his time of need. On the drive, Josh said out loud that he was feeling a sense of peace, calmness that hadn't been present in a few days. We asked and the Lord provided! Another moment the Lord delivered.
Upon arrival, we walked with him inside. We had 1 minute for hugs and I Love you's and he was gone. Now the wait for that first phone call begins.
Thank you for praying for him and our family. There are situations at home that are tiresome and hard to navigate through. But God, in his steadfast love is present, making himself know and reminds us He will never leave us and is with us. He knows every details of the struggles and its His plans that prevail for His own glory.
Write to Josh here:
Joshua Knowles 19366-510 2DL-104
FCI Victorville Medium II
Federal Corrections Institution
PO BOX 3850
Adelanto, CA 92301
Tracy~
September 5th, 2024
9/5 Today-Surrender day AM
We are in CA with only a few hours until Josh will be walking into Victorville Federal Prison. Yesterday was a really hard day. Saying goodbye to the kids. There is confusion, emotions, inability to understand what has caused their dad to have to leave them. Pray for Josh please. We are less than 2 Hours away.
Will update soon with his actual address for letters and mail.
Tracy
August 30th, 2024
T-3 days until we drive Josh to CA to surrender him to the Board of Prisons. There is still so much to take care of behind the scenes to prepare for his absence and it is crunch time with a Holiday this weekend, which doesnt help. I wanted to personally thank each person for your giving thus far. We are all truly thankful. It is extremely hard to spread the fund on social media. J6er crowd funding is highly shadow banned and not scene. Believe it or not the GOV has found a way to withdraw money from J6 fund accounts and pay off fines owed to the GOV from thousands of sentences imposed on the innocent American patriots. I pray this doesnt happen to us. Josh's fine is smaller, 500.00 but legal funds have been confiscated to GOV paid attorneys, Taken from people who raised money to save their homes, funds for wives and families to pay the bills. We are living in unfettered waters and never in our lifetimes have we been witness to such abhorrent actions by the regime we all have to exist under, for now.
We have a deadline for a few more court filings for Josh divorce case by Tuesday 9/3. We have been working non stop with the help of people close to us to fill out motions, make a million copies and stand in line to file documents. Now we have opposing counsel objecting to all of them. There are prior hearings already on the docket that Josh wont be physically able to be present for but He wants to proceed anyways. Seriously?? one motion leads to another and another.
Please pray that the Judge will have favor and GRANT our continuances until he is released.
I have been so busy I really haven't had the time to process what's about to occur in a few short days. Im sure I will on the drive to Victorville 9/5. I feel with the updates this may be a way of journaling for me. Hope you are along for the ride.
Please share the fund anywhere you can. Ive contacted some big name accounts and hope to get some help spreading his story. If the Lord wants of fund it He will make a way!
Ive come across some great foundations that help J6ers. There is also a J6 tracker that has tons of spreadsheets listing every J6er by name, by BOP#, by commissary funding, by facility, by arrest and release date, by charges, by state, by givesendgo accounts etc. There is Christmas lists for families and inmates, It is very informative and Josh is listed. He will be fully listed when we have his BOP info.
Some sites to take a look at: WE can ALL do something
Patriotmailproject.com (this one is phenomenal, Everything J6ers)
SponsorJ6.com (can sponsor an inmate monthly)
J6mail.com
Stophate.com (great videos, stories and documentaries and more)
The tireless work of hundreds of people started organizing a few years ago after J6 and were determined to not let one single J6er and their families be forgotten. They are doing Gods work. putting others before themselves and it's truly amazing. In a helpless situation Im sure it feeds their souls to not sit back and watch people lives be destroyed.
Again thank you all for giving, Share, Share, Share.
Until next time,
Tracy
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.