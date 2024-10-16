Joshua Knowles

-Thomas Jefferson-





A picture says a thousand words doesn't it? (photo updated)





Im Josh from Arizona, 35, single father and small business owner and I will soon surrender to the Board of Prisons for 7 months.





1 week before January 6, 2021 my mom and I decided to go to DC for the Trump rally. Mother/son trip. Like many others we had concerns about the 2020 election results and hoped to see the electors sent back to the states to confirm the results one way or another. I'd never been to DC and was excited to hear the president and sightsee. The rally was amazing. I'd never seen so many people in one location before and everyone was thrilled to be there. We even made it through security and were able to be in the front half near the Presidents stage. After the speech it too k quite awhile to start exiting due to the massive crowd and people were hanging around figuring out where to head next. We made our way down Pennsylvania Ave with millions of Americans to hear from planned speakers at the Capitol. The peace, patriotism and love from the crowd was refreshing and we felt right at home with Patriots from all over the country. Unity amongst all walks of life. Half way there I began getting calls from back home that chaos was erupting ahead. Someone had been shot and died? (Ashley Babbit)This couldn't possibly be true. Where we were there was nothing of the sort going on. We stopped for lunch at a food truck, the only place to grab food in town, then headed to our hotel to return a little later. Upon reaching the Capitol the people were singing the national anthem, praying, gathering and waving thousands of flags but there were no speakers or events going on. I made my way to the top of the stairs and saw doors held open by the police with crowds of people walking in. The CP shook hands with the people, told us where we could go and where we couldn't. Following the crowd it was hot and congested. For all of my 7 minutes inside, there were a few angry protestors but the majority were wandering around looking at this historic building. On my way out and walking to the North side of this massive building there were "supposed" patriots banging on windows and causing damage. I quickly knew something wasn't right. Up on the platforms around the building there was groups of agitators, The capitol police then began congregating from the inside. What I did not expect was the CP to activate an all out assault on the American people. The patriots were being attacked with chemical deterrents, rubber bullets, tear gas etc. This infuriated the crowds and soon the police riot squad was making their way out of the building. They began spraying the people, demanding everyone retreat while pushing the crowd back. I witnessed a man shoved down the stairs by the police, a man with a hole in his face from a rubber bullet. Also witnessed a police officer shoved down by protestors. As I helped a crowd goer who was injured the CP, they were coming closer and we were unable to move away quickly. A female officer began beating me with her steal baton on my backside. Somehow I was able to turn around and place my PVC flag pole between us and begged her to stop, I explained I was moving as quickly I could. The male officer next to her agreed with me and the beating stopped. When I was able, I made my way to my mom and walked her back to the hotel.





Prior to arriving in DC we were informed that DC was shut down. Nothing was open and to expect Antifa groups to be present. We were encouraged to escort anyone walking alone, elderly, women and children back to their vehicles or hotels. From our hotel room window the night before J6 we saw 2 white vans stop at the corner down below our room and out came groups of people dressed in all black. This confirmed our prior warning. For a city completely shut down with very few vehicles on the street other than Ubers these vans were very noticeable.





After taking my mom back to the hotel, I went back to the Capitol to see if I could help anyone get where they needed to go. The massive crowd was mostly gone other than a few hundred people gathered by the reflection pool. It was now dark and a woman and her daughter were trying to call an Uber but their phones were dead. I offered them use my portable charger and waited with them until their Uber arrived. Shortly after I noticed the Police begin circling the group of people I was around. This was when I became a J6er.





They arrested about 50 of us for curfew violation. Supposedly curfew was in effect at 6pm. We were all loaded onto buses and off we went. I was able to make a quick call to my mom but she had no idea where I went or what had happened to me. All I knew was our flight leaves in 48 hours and didn't know if I was going to make it out in time to get home. After being held without a phone call they released me 26 hours later on OR. Being let out on the streets of DC in the dark I had no idea where I even was. In a town I wasn't familiar with, without my phone (they kept it) and had no idea how to find the hotel. Thankfully another guy was released with me. His friend had been driving around for 24 hours looking for him. He happened to drive by at the right moment and they gave me a ride to my hotel which happened to only be a few blocks away.





Mom had explained that family in AZ had been calling all day, the events of J6 were on every network and my name and another woman were the first 2 names on the news as insurrectionists back in AZ. That was the farthest thing from the truth I'd ever heard. It was overwhelming to get out of jail and hear all that had gone on the last 26 hours.





When we returned home, the local news stations were at the airport. They were outside my home for 3 days. Spoke to my neighbors, continually knocked on our front door and even followed my family when taking my kids to school.

I have 2 amazing children, 8 and 10 years old. I am a father figure to 2 other children as well. All of whom I love dearly. 4 years ago when this fiasco began my daughter was 6 and ever since that time she has struggled with anxiety and physical illness. Our circumstances have changed and currently I am going through a divorce with temporary orders. A lot of things have been added to her plate unfortunately and the illnesses continues.





18 months fighting a curfew charge (misdemeanor in CITY court) and every intention to go to trial, the GOV then decided to indict me on





4 FEDERAL misdemeanors. The typical J6 charges:

Ct 1: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Ct 2: Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Ct 3: Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building (sounds like Ct 2)

Ct 4: Parading in a Capitol Building.

7 minutes in and out and 4 federal charges! Wow! Curfew charge gone and the next 2 years had begun.





The past 2 years the GOV failed to provide me with their discovery until the very last minute. When they did provide evidence I could not open or access the files. Like the first case, I was determined to go to trial. Even knowing that ALL DC cases for J6ers are 100% convictions. NO ONE has been found not guilty. The GOV did not appreciate my willingness to go to trial, and then came the ultimatum.

Feeling backed into a corner, a nasty divorce currently still going on, a daughter with health needs, a small business owner and sole provider for my household, I was told if I did not accept the plea offered, the GOV would indict me on 4 Federal FELONY charges instead. Currently my charges are federal MISDEMEANORS. I would have been required to be in DC for every trial hearing and certainly could not afford those expenses. I also knew this case would be used against me in my custody proceedings.





Ultimately I chose my kids and family, temporary custody orders that were in place, over continuing to fight and battle what I would unjustly not win. All 4 kids are the most meaningful, valuable, important human beings in my life. I chose them over myself.





I was expecting 3 days time served (there was 2 more days served after the FBI showed up for the 4 new charges) a fine, probation and community service. This was for a plea for 1 COUNT and the other 3 would be dropped. This outcome was suggested as most likely outcome from counsel. Which is why I accepted the plea. But this did not happen.





On July 25, 2024 at sentencing, Judge Kelly, on the plea for Ct 2: Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, sentenced me to 7 months in a federal prison. 500.00 fine and 1 year probation. Judge Kelly said because I showed no remorse for However I felt peace throughout this ordeal, even at sentencing for I had done nothing KNOWINGLY wrong. I was peaceful and caused no damage to anyone or anything whatsoever.





There are hundreds of innocent Americans locked away for years who have been sought out by the Government. I suppose I don't have it to bad, It could be worse. While I am away I will likely lose my business I built myself. Pool Service and Repair. I have a home to keep for my children and family. Responsibilities, obligations and the holidays coming to make it through this time and would be forever grateful for any help you feel led to give. My mom will be handling this account for me and will provide updates often.





I have received my date and location to Surrender. 9/5/2024 in California. Why would they not allow me to stay where I asked to be? Close to my kids and in my own state? Another attempt to continue punishing innocent Americans. 1 misdemeanor count and 7 MONTHS. I will not be broken. I will always fight for freedom and liberty for myself and all Americans.





Thank you for listening to my experience on J6, for your support and prayers.

God bless you and God Bless our great country. It's worth saving and fighting for.





Joshua Knowles

J6 Hostage





















"When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When the Government fears the people there is Liberty."