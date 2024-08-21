His Fight is My Fight Supporting Tyler and family

Goal:
Campaign funds will be received by Tyler and Sierra Schumacher
Tyler is a 29 year husband, father and a man who has always put his family first. With his outgoing personality, contagious smile, and a servants heart, Tyler is the heart of his family and all who know him. He works hard to provide for his wife Sierra and his young children Harry and Kamryn. He is always ready with a helping hand and will always go the extra mile for others.
Life took an unexpected turn for Tyler and his family when he was diagnosed with Adenosquamous Carcinoma a rare cancer. The journey ahead is filled with trips for surgery at MD Anderson in Houston, TX and radiation treatments in Russellville, AR. The needs will be many.
This campaign is more than just a fundraiser. It is an opportunity to be a part of loving, supporting and praying for Tyler and his precious family.
Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards Tyler and Sierra’s family and medical needs during this journey of hope and healing.
Tyler has always been there for others; now it is our turn to be there for him and his family. Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your family, friends, coworkers and prayer groups. Your kindness and generosity can make a world of difference for Tyler, Sierra, Kamryn and Harry as they fight this battle together.
Thank you for your prayers, love and giving.
Sending hugs! Haven’t seen you since you and Meaghan were in high school. Meg shared this with me. Debra
May God continue to provide all this family needs.
Continued prayers!
Contininuous prayers for each of you! Praying for complete healing for Tyler and comfort for Sierra, Kam and Harry.
Continued prayers for you and your family! God Bless!
Love you buddy! Praying for you and your family
Sending lots of prayers, Tyler and family!
Keep the faith. We’re praying for you and your family
Praying for you and your family!
Praying and thinking of your family Tyler. Stay strong and lean on God, your family and friends to help you through this.
Ran into a neighbor who wanted to donate after he heard their story. Did not get permission to share his name, so a blessing from a neighbor.
We're praying for your recovery as well as your family, for the Lord to bring you through this difficult time
I’m keeping yall in my thoughts and prayers.
Thankful for the both of you and your 2 beautiful children. May God continue to provide healing, strength, and his tender mercies to you and all your family.
October 5th, 2024
Tyler and Sierra traveled to Houston again this week for the last couple appointments before treatment will finally begin.
This go around they met with the oral oncologist and the medical oncologist.
The oral oncologist went over a plan of care to ensure the health of Tyler’s teeth, mouth, and saliva glands during and after treatment. Tyler had fluoride trays made that he will have to wear the rest of his life and they suggested some minor dental work be done before starting treatment the 14th. The oral oncologist said while they are just targeting the neck, the radiation migrates throughout the body and will touch the jaw, weakening it for life, so he will never be able to have teeth pulled as the jaw will not heal properly. This was a fairly quick and painless appointment.
The visit with the medical oncologist (administers chemotherapy) was quite emotional. He was very personable and wanted to hear about how we are doing physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally and had the hard talks with us. Fortunately, Tyler will receive Cisplatin chemotherapy once a week through an IV. This is actually quite a blessing as he will not need a port or pic line and will not lose his hair. He has great hair and was actually really sad that he might lose it, so what a blessing he will not! He warned us that hearing loss is associated with this form of chemotherapy so they will issue a hearing test and as long as tyler passes they will move forward with this form, if he were to fail they have a backup plan. While we joke that he might because he is hard of hearing, I don’t actually anticipate that to be a problem.
The medical oncologist had a really great way of breaking down Tyler’s cancer and explaining to us, so I’m going to give you that example as best I can.
He described the node as an m&m and the cancer was the inner chocolate of the m&m, but by the time they got it out it had grown and busted out of the outer casing and began to attach itself to other areas of the body. This is called “extranodal” and is a characteristic that tells us the cancer was moving in an aggressive pace, which is why the chemo and radiation are needed even after the removal.
Lastly, Tyler and Sierra had booked and paid for a nice vrbo for the full stay, and it was canceled due to the current occupant extending their stay. Please pray that they are able to find a nice place to stay in a low crime area, as this is really beginning to stress them out!
September 20th, 2024
Tyler and Sierra received the pathology report from his most recent surgery. The results came back differently than anticipated.
it was a difficult surgery due to the tumor had grown out of the lymph nodes, into muscle and his jugular vein. The vein was removed along with some neck muscle and manipulating nerves. Tyler is doing amazingly well and has some range of motion.
The surgeon at MD Anderson, was able to determine with the new pathology that Tyler was misdiagnosed and mistreated from the initial findings and surgery. His new diagnosis is Squamous Cell Carcinoma. This cancer is aggressive just not as rare as the original diagnosis, prior to MD Anderson. Squamous cell carcinoma does respond to chemotherapy.
Tyler and Sierra drive to Houston and back home this week. They met with his medical team to go over the treatment plan. He will have chemotherapy and radiation for six weeks, in Houston. The radiation will be five days a week on both sides of his neck. The chemo will be dine once a week, coinciding with radiation. This will make Tyler’s fight a bit tougher, but as Sierra and Tyler said, “that’s okay, because he’s got God on his side.”❤️❤️❤️❤️.
Tyler and Sierra have requested prayer specifically that he would be able to maintain an appetite and not lose any additional weight. He needs to eat, eat, eat! High carbs, high protein and high fat.
They have two additional trips to make to Houston, in the near future. This will be to meet with his medical team, additional scans, fitting for his radiation mask, and prep.
Tyler’s official treatment will begin October 14th. Hotel rooms are approximately $250 night. Being a good steward , Tyler has found an Airbnb to stay while going through treatment. They will continue to drive to and from Houston as round trip flights are costly. Please pray for travel mercy and protection for them over the next 2-3 months.
Tyler and Sierra say, “thank you for all of the prayers, love, and support. It truly means the world to us. We are so, so thankful that God lead us to MD Anderson.”
Please continue to keep their children Kamryn and Harry in your prayers.
We have a 5k run walk fundraiser scheduled for October 19th. You can walk, run, crawl, or push. There will be a separate run for the kids. We will also have a silent auction for donated gifts. We are hoping that we can FaceTime Tyler from the event❤️
September 1st, 2024
Updates from Tyler and Sierra.
Made it out of surgery and feeling some pain but pain is temporary and God has provided a great team of nurses and doctors to help me through this. Thank you for everyone who has been praying and supporting me through this journey, especially my amazing wife Sierra Schumacher. She has been helping me with so much, and I know I couldn’t have gotten this far with out her love and support. God bless her soul ❤️
Tyler and Sierra update for all who continue to pray and have donated. Tyler’s post just after surgery.
Made it out of surgery and feeling some pain but pain is temporary and God has provided a great team of nurses and doctors to help me through this. Thank you for everyone who has been praying and supporting me through this journey, especially my amazing wife Sierra Schumacher. She has been helping me with so much, and I know I couldn't have gotten this far with out her love and support. God bless her soul ❤️

Sierra's post once back home from Texas.
Sierra’s post once back home from Texas.
Finally home and feeling so grateful. Our trip there and back was really smooth. Our little village has really shown up for us!
We came home and our house was ✨ sparkling ✨ and fresh flowers 💐 on the counter.
There was a precious surprise in our yard as well…a peaceful place to sit and visit was created and meals provided.
My kids were well loved and taken care of.
The Givesendgo account everyone has given so generously too so we didn’t have a single concern about travel/medical expenses or the time Tyler has to take off work in the next few months Thank you
An endless amount of messages sending love and prayers to both of us, it’s honestly precious, thank you guys!
This should all be behind us by Christmas 🎄 Here’s to beating cancer, Tyler Schumacher! 🥂
August 25th, 2024
Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Tyler, Sierra, Kamryn and Harry. We were able to visit with them yesterday afternoon They are so grateful for your prayers and to all who have reached out to them. Your financial support is a continued blessing to them and will assist them in air travel, rentals, hotels, meals, etc.
Tyler and Sierra will be flying to MD Anderson Hospital this week. On Thursday, Tyler will have surgery to remove the cancerous lymph nodes in his neck. He will be monitored for a couple of days before they fly home. We ask that you would pray specifically for Tyler’s surgery, his medical team, peace and comfort for Sierra, and safe travels. We know that we have a mighty God who knows all of our needs and hears our prayers.
Tyler and Sierra will have additional trips to Houston in September, to develop a plan of care.
God bless you,
The Schumacher Family
1Thessalonians 5:16-19 Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. Quench not the Spirit.
