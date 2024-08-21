Supporting Julianna's missions

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,450
Campaign funds will be received by Julianna Miller
Hello, I am excited to share with you I have been excepted into YWAM (youth with a mission). This is a 6 month program all over the world but I will be doing mine on a ship in kona, Hawaii. For 2 1/2 months I will be traveling to other parts of the world to undertake missions work in an undetermined destination at this time. This opportunity is something I have been seeking and praying for. When I was in kona 2 summers ago I felt a call from god to pursue this missions program for which he has opened every door possible! Here is how you can support me!
.Prayer for god’s direction, wisdom, and protection
.funding for room and board, to and from travel, as well as the 6 months I will be serving with ywam
If you desire to support me I am listing a link to the ywam ministry for additional information to read about the vision and mission of the organization.
… For those who would like to send me money directly, here is my email address: julianna3968@gmail.com
Estimated amount needed for travel to and from Kona, room and board and missionary needs is $10,000. I will be working 2 jobs this summer to contribute to the funding as well. Thank you for your prayerful consideration in partnering with me!
Mathew 28:19-20
We are so excited for what God is going to do in you and through you during this next season of your life! We’re covering you in prayer and believe you will reach many for Jesus Christ who would not otherwise be reached!
Julianna, May God bless you any everything you do and his peace and joy be upon you. So excited for you and this opportunity. God bless, The Helfers
We are so proud of you Julianna. It has been a consistent joy watching you grow in the Lord and expand your heart for serving others.
We love you and we are so excited to see your desire to serve others and grow in the Lord!
