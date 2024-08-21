Supporting Julianna's missions

Hello, I am excited to share with you I have been excepted into YWAM (youth with a mission). This is a 6 month program all over the world but I will be doing mine on a ship in kona, Hawaii. For 2 1/2 months I will be traveling to other parts of the world to undertake missions work in an undetermined destination at this time. This opportunity is something I have been seeking and praying for. When I was in kona 2 summers ago I felt a call from god to pursue this missions program for which he has opened every door possible! Here is how you can support me!

.Prayer for god’s direction, wisdom, and protection

.funding for room and board, to and from travel, as well as the 6 months I will be serving with ywam





If you desire to support me I am listing a link to the ywam ministry for additional information to read about the vision and mission of the organization.

… For those who would like to send me money directly, here is my email address: julianna3968@gmail.com





Estimated amount needed for travel to and from Kona, room and board and missionary needs is $10,000. I will be working 2 jobs this summer to contribute to the funding as well. Thank you for your prayerful consideration in partnering with me!

Mathew 28:19-20