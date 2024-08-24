Support Glenn’s Journey

So many friends and family have reached out to ask how they can help the McWilliams Family. First and most important, prayers for the family as they endure the most difficult time of their lives. Second, would be to help them get through this challenging financial time. If you financially are unable, it’s fully understood in these hard economic times. Please share the post and maybe someone we are not able to reach, is able to help. This family is beyond grateful for all your love, support, generosity, and prayers.





Anyone that knows Glenn and Farrah know they are the most generous and thoughtful people! Glenn has always been the first to volunteer to be cookie dad for Girl Scouts, come up with creative ideas, and help at every event. Most of his days have been spent driving kiddos here, there, and everywhere. He is a talented artist and the crafts he whips up blow our minds.





The one thing ALL Glenn’s friends experience is his sense of humor, always cracking dad jokes. His smile and laugh brighten every room! Even on his darkest days, he is spreading joy.





Their family has been through so much together, yet each day they pick themselves up with no complaints. With everything on their plate, they continue to think of others. If Glenn hasn't heard from you in a few, you will get a hilarious Tik Tok, video, or emoji. If you are down with a cold, Farrah is the first to drop by a basket of remedies. Brayden and Madi have been important parts to keeping their household together while their parents needed to concentrate on Glenn’s treatments. They are amazing teenagers, who have taken on significant roles to be helpful!





One day recently, after being home from the hospital for less than an hour, Glenn was rushed back off by ambulance. Brayden took control of the situation and told Farrah he would drive her following the ambulance. He knew she would have phone calls to make to organize Glenn’s next steps and he wanted her to concentrate on that. Before heading out the door, he ran back in and packed a bag with phone chargers, snacks, and other belongings he knew they would need. It's no surprise Brayden knew enough to pack up, this family has been living this journey for most of their lives.





This all started when Glenn was in his late 20’s he was in and out of the hospital with severe colitis. To the point he had to have his large intestine removed. Throughout the years, it became a continuous health journey for Glenn.





Fast forward to early 2021, he told Farrah he had started exhibiting concerning symptoms. Because he never complains, when he does speak up, something is not right. Glenn was admitted to Beth Israel Deaconess - Plymouth for over 2 weeks. For the next year, symptoms worsened.

Over that time, Glenn was in and out of Boston doctor’s offices planning for a surgery that, in their terms, “would put Humpty Dumpty back to together again”.





To prepare for this intense surgery, Glenn began a journey of exercise and healthy eating. He would post the most delicious looking meals on social media daily. Enticing so many to copy his recipes. Not only because they were delicious looking, but they were healthy, and he was showing such progress with his weight loss. This was all during Covid, so when most of us were gaining weight, he was losing it by the day. Due to Covid, Glenn’s consequential surgery was not considered an emergency, causing it to be pushed off.





As another year passed, Glenn’s conditions continued to worsen, the surgeon was finally able to meet with him. During this visit, the doctor assured the family it was NOT cancer.





By March 2023, Glenn was so weak he couldn’t stand. He was rushed off to the hospital once again where they discovered he was in septic shock and his heart, kidney and liver were failing. Farrah was told he was the most critical patient in BID Boston’s ICU.





March 15th, Glenn got the call we all fear, he was diagnosed with metastatic rectal cancer that had previously been told would never happen. Somehow a tumor found space in the 2 inches of the colon remaining in Glenn’s body.





They were told 35% of people with his mutation do well with chemo and that would be his best option. He started treatments head on, but not without hiccups along the way. Each one, Glenn tackled like a champ keeping his spirits high. Heading to chemo one day, he decided to wear his grinch costume just to make the nurses and other patient’s chuckle. At the end of the 3 months, the cancer was stable.





While his doctors were on vacation outside the country, Glenn began experiencing new side effects from the more toxic chemo they started. They had to stop chemo to allow Glenn to regain strength and the cancer immediately began to grow.





Chemo started back up in February of 2024, and his cancer markers reduced significantly. With this good news, bad news followed, as it always seemed to do. Glenn was not feeling well. He was hit with another round of sepsis which caused chemo to have to stop again.





Sadly, since February, Glenn has not been able to receive the full dose of chemo and has only been home for a total of 3.5 weeks. Sometimes, getting home on a Friday only to be rushed back the following day. Sometimes, the same day.





Unfortunately, the doctor recently decided the chemo treatment, would cause more damage than good. Instead, they started rounds of radiation in hope it would help reduce the pain the cancer is causing. Otherwise, there is no further treatment they can provide.





On August 12th , Glenn was transported home by ambulance and welcomed home with lots of family and friends cheering him on as he smiled from ear to ear, so glad to be home. Each day he is home is a treasure and they embrace it as that.





Most of us take for granted being in our own space with family, not the McWilliams! They understand it all too well. When they are all together, their home filled with friends/family stopping by to chat for hours over coffee or dinner.





With all the uncertainty and unpredictable future over the last few years, many, many trips to Boston, over 20-hour days multiple times a week, they are not only exhausted, but left never knowing what each day will bring. No family should ever have to be worried about financial burdens during this time.



