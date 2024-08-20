Supporting St Christopher's Anglican Church

St Christopher's Anglican Church in the Philippines is one of the very few traditional Anglican Churches in Asia and we need your help for 3 projects. We are rapidly growing traditional Anglican Church, and we have 3 unique projects that have a major impact on people lives. People that really need help. We need to raise 4500 GBP in order to keep and expand these three projects. Part of the total fund of 4500 will used to buy another second hand minbus that is much needed.

SUPPORT OUR MUSIC OUTREACH

St Christopher's Church has a fantastic music Outreach project. Our choir has already won awards for the standard of its music. We have a traditional Anglican Robed Church choir but one with a difference. We are one of the last few remaining Traditional Anglican Church choirs in the whole of Asia. AND WE ARE GROWING. We offer chorister positions to some of the poorest children that there are. Many come from the Homeless resettlement in nearby San Isidiro. Many of them have no running water or electricity in their homes. Yet these children attend church every Sunday, week in week out and sing their hearts out for the Lord. We teach them to the RSCM Voice for Life program, and they sing BCP Sung Evensong, Matins, and BCP Holy Communion. We are really proud of the Choir, and the fact that anyone, even from the poorest background can sing Cathedral standard music. If we are able to achieve our total of 4500 we will be able to offer another 10 places. We also provide our choristers with support with items such as school uniform to ensure they can go to school and get an education.

SUPPORT OUR COMMUNITY CAFE and FOODBANK

Each week, Our church has a community cafe, where hot meals are provided to the local community. We also have a foodbank that feeds the homeless and very poor, and also that provides emergency food parcels in the event of natural disaster, flooding, etc. Recently there was extensive flooding in the Philippines and we, as a Church provided dozens and dozens of emergency food parcels to those that lost their homes. We desperately need to replenish stocks to be able to continue providing these services. If we are able to achieve our total of 4500 we can open an extra day a week

HELPING SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ABUSE IN CHURCH SETTINGS .

St Christopher's has trained Psychotherapists that offer free and confidential psychotherapy to survivors of Clergy Sexual Abuse. The sad, sad reality is that for many years the Church of England, The Catholic church worldwide, and other churches have had a major problem with abusive clergy. All too often the problems have been covered up and the clergy moved to far flung places in the world where they were able to continue their evil acts unabated. Countries such as South Africa, the Philippines and many other countries were chosen as countries to send these evil Priests to. We are the Church that picks up the pieces and puts these Survivors back together.



We offer one to one sessions to those survivors slowly rebuilding their lives. Sessions are either in person or by Zoom calls. But the demand for our services sadly far exceeds the capacity. We wish to contract additional fully trained psychotherapists to meet this demand and continue this sadly much needed service. These are people that have had their lives destroyed by the church. Sadly the churches responsible for this mess hide behind lawyers and make getting support for these survivors as difficult as possible. We are currently supporting dozens of survivors from the Philippines, Hong Kong, the USA, South Africa and the UK and Australia.





PLEASE NOTE THAT NONE OF THE CLERGY or CHURCH STAFF ARE PAID.



100% of donations will go direct to these three projects.









PICTURES OF OUR COMMUNITY CAFE, CHOIR, AND FOOD PROGRAM CAN BE FOUND ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE at https://www.facebook.com/st.christophers.anglican.church.2023



















