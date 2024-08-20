Supporting the Borja Family

Hello friends, family, and Church,

We established this crowdfunding campaign to help our dear friend, Lisa Borja, and her sweet family with new, rapidly increasing, medical expenses. We are humbly asking that you would consider donating to help them during this very difficult time.



Lisa has been not feeling well for several months and was recently diagnosed with debilitating mold toxicity and mycotoxin poisoning.



In December 2023, their home had a underground water leak. The leak was fixed, but Lisa became ill with Asthmatic symptoms. Lisa's symptoms got progressively worse, with several other debilitating symptoms landing her in the ER, urgent care and seeking other medical doctors. They had their rental home inspected, and the inspection came back positive for high levels of mold and mycotoxins. Lisa is currently working with a Functional doctor who specializes with Mold patients . Together they are trying to find the best pathway and treatments for Lisa to heal. As a result, she and her family must vacate their home to mitigate her health problems. They cannot take most of their belonging's with them as to not risk contamination of a new home, and will have to leave pretty much everything behind. As you know finding somewhere else to live so abruptly is both difficult and expensive.

Lisa and Billy lost their fitness business in August 2022 due to Covid. Lisa began working for an HVAC company and Billy began driving Uber to supplement their income. Earlier this year, just before Lisa's health took a turn for the worse, Lisa and Billy launched their new business (Praise the Lord)! However, due to Lisa's health, she has not been able to work; which has had a HUGE impact on their finances. With increased medical care comes increased medical bills; further adding to their financial stress. Over the past four months, Billy has taken more of the responsibilities for their son, Aiden while also trying to manage and run their new business. Billy has also had to handle more of the every day tasks Lisa typically managed for their home.

The Borjas want you to know that they remain positive, faithful and hopeful that God is at work, and He is working on their behalf for His honor and Glory. They are especially grateful to every one of their friends, family, and for people that they may not even know that are praying for them. They are believing the Lord will bring healing and restoration to Lisa's body!

The Lord provides always, and we serve such a good, good God. He is infinitely concerned with every part of our being: spirit, soul, and body. As the facets of His character are infinite, so the ways God provides for us are beyond anything we can ask or imagine. We can trust His goodness, guidance, and shepherding care to do more for us than we could ever achieve on our own. God provides a way for us to develop an intimate, conversational, obedient relationship with Him so that we can lead ourselves and others into a “Psalm 23” quality of life. Those whose shepherd is the Lord can say, “I lack nothing.”

We are grateful for your support for her and her family during this difficult time.

