Supporting the Borja Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,055
Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Borja
Hello friends, family, and Church,
We established this crowdfunding campaign to help our dear friend, Lisa Borja, and her sweet family with new, rapidly increasing, medical expenses. We are humbly asking that you would consider donating to help them during this very difficult time.
Lisa has been not feeling well for several months and was recently diagnosed with debilitating mold toxicity and mycotoxin poisoning.
In December 2023, their home had a underground water leak. The leak was fixed, but Lisa became ill with Asthmatic symptoms. Lisa's symptoms got progressively worse, with several other debilitating symptoms landing her in the ER, urgent care and seeking other medical doctors. They had their rental home inspected, and the inspection came back positive for high levels of mold and mycotoxins. Lisa is currently working with a Functional doctor who specializes with Mold patients . Together they are trying to find the best pathway and treatments for Lisa to heal. As a result, she and her family must vacate their home to mitigate her health problems. They cannot take most of their belonging's with them as to not risk contamination of a new home, and will have to leave pretty much everything behind. As you know finding somewhere else to live so abruptly is both difficult and expensive.
Lisa and Billy lost their fitness business in August 2022 due to Covid. Lisa began working for an HVAC company and Billy began driving Uber to supplement their income. Earlier this year, just before Lisa's health took a turn for the worse, Lisa and Billy launched their new business (Praise the Lord)! However, due to Lisa's health, she has not been able to work; which has had a HUGE impact on their finances. With increased medical care comes increased medical bills; further adding to their financial stress. Over the past four months, Billy has taken more of the responsibilities for their son, Aiden while also trying to manage and run their new business. Billy has also had to handle more of the every day tasks Lisa typically managed for their home.
The Borjas want you to know that they remain positive, faithful and hopeful that God is at work, and He is working on their behalf for His honor and Glory. They are especially grateful to every one of their friends, family, and for people that they may not even know that are praying for them. They are believing the Lord will bring healing and restoration to Lisa's body!
The Lord provides always, and we serve such a good, good God. He is infinitely concerned with every part of our being: spirit, soul, and body. As the facets of His character are infinite, so the ways God provides for us are beyond anything we can ask or imagine. We can trust His goodness, guidance, and shepherding care to do more for us than we could ever achieve on our own. God provides a way for us to develop an intimate, conversational, obedient relationship with Him so that we can lead ourselves and others into a “Psalm 23” quality of life. Those whose shepherd is the Lord can say, “I lack nothing.”
We are grateful for your support for her and her family during this difficult time.
I believe the flood gates of heaven will open with this seed of faith on your behalf. Nothing is impossible for God for the Borja’s family .
Sending prayers of positivity and strength during this time and that God will turn this around for you guys!
Praying for healing! My niece just went through the exact same thing and is now healed so I know it’s possible!
We are praying for God’s full and complete healing of your family!!
We're so sorry you're going through this Lisa and Billy. We're praying for God's strength and healing for your bodies, minds and spirits.
May your faith, community, and the knowledge & skill of the doctors that treat Lisa help her recover quickly. I don't know Lisa but I know Billy as the positive and persistent business owner of VibeFlow. VibeFlow has made a difference in my life & my small contribution and good will & energy is the least I can do to give back to a family who has changed the SD fitness & wellness community.
Praying for & with you guys!
Sending Lisa lots of well wishes towards healing!
Love you Auntie! Steb and Julie
Praying for you and your family.
Stay Strong!
We are praying for Lisa for full healing. May God continue to give you, Lisa and your family strength.
We’re always here for you. Love you friends!
All the positive thoughts!! Love you guys
Billy and Lisa. I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I hope you get your health back soon. Stay strong. Love and prayers, Maite
Get better soon!
Praying for your family and know that God is with you in this battle.
