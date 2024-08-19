Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $270

Campaign created by Theresa Peter

Campaign funds will be received by Esther Enebong

Tessy Care Foundation

Tessy Care Foundation is a non profit organization dedicated to helping widows and children in need. The mission of this foundation is to provide assistance and support such as food, clothing, sanitary pads and medical supplies for people who have little to no assistant. Also, to help households overcome poverty.

1 Timothy 5:3-8

Take care of widows who are destitute. If a widow has family members to take care of her, let them learn that religion begins at their own doorstep and that they should pay back with gratitude some of what they have received. This pleases God immensely.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Amanda Ajim
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Congrats Ma

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

