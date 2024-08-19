Tessy Care Foundation is a non profit organization dedicated to helping widows and children in need. The mission of this foundation is to provide assistance and support such as food, clothing, sanitary pads and medical supplies for people who have little to no assistant. Also, to help households overcome poverty.

1 Timothy 5:3-8



Take care of widows who are destitute. If a widow has family members to take care of her, let them learn that religion begins at their own doorstep and that they should pay back with gratitude some of what they have received. This pleases God immensely.