Support Maggie Braun - A Voice For Our Communities

Maggie Braun is a dedicated civic advocate in Canada who has been tirelessly working to empower local communities through her innovative KICLEI Initiative. As a single mother, she has taken on the formidable challenge of standing up against global entities that often overshadow local voices. Her journey has not been easy; since her involvement in the Freedom Convoy, where she faced violent arrest and bravely testified at the Public Order Inquiry Commission into the Emergency Act, Maggie has experienced a difficult separation and the weight of her responsibilities has grown heavier.

With a solid background in ecosystem management and community building, Maggie has carved out a niche for herself, becoming a sought-after advocate across the country. She offers her knowledge and resources freely through her platforms, including kiclei.substack.com, gather2030.substack.com, and kiclei.ca. However, this commendable work is currently self-financed, and otherwise supported by paid subscribers on her free Substacks. Despite her dedication, Maggie is feeling the strain.

To continue her essential work and maintain her independence, Maggie needs our support. She is committed to advocating for our communities and standing up for what's right, but she cannot do it alone. Your contributions will help her secure assistance at home and provide resources for her project, allowing her to focus on her advocacy full-time.

Join us in supporting Maggie Braun as she champions the voices of Canadians. Together, we can ensure that her valuable work continues to thrive and that local communities remain empowered. Your support, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in her journey. Let’s rally together to help Maggie keep fighting for our rights and our future!